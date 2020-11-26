IIM CAT 2020 On November 29, Exam Day Instructions For Candidates

  • Home
CAT 2020 will be held on November 29 in three shifts -- forenoon (from 8:30 am to 10:30 am), afternoon (12:30 pm to 2:30 pm), and evening (4:30 pm to 6:30 pm).

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 26, 2020 9:10 am IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) on November 29. The entrance test, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will be held following safety guidelines that candidates must know and follow on the exam day. CAT 2020 will be held in three shifts -- forenoon (from 8:30 am to 10:30 am), afternoon (12:30 pm to 2:30 pm) and evening (4:30 pm to 6:30 pm).

The two-hour CAT 2020 exam will have questions from three sections -- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning; and Quantitative Ability.

CAT 2020 Exam On November 29; Check Last Minute Preparation Tips

CAT 2020: Exam Day Instructions

  1. On the exam day, candidates must bring a printed copy of their CAT 2020 admit card. Photograph and signature must be clearly visible on the printed copy.

  2. Candidates are allowed to report at the test center at 7 am for the forenoon session, 11 am for the afternoon session and 3 pm for the evening session.

  3. The barcode printed on the admit card can be used to check the location of the exam lab from the barcode desk.

  4. Candidates are allowed to use a mouse to select the right option as answer to an MCQ and to use the on-screen, or virtual, keyboard to answer a non-MCQ. Candidates are advised not to use the physical keyboard as it will lock the system.

  5. After completing the exam, return the writing pad with all pages intact and the signed admit card to the invigilator.

To get accustomed to the examination process, candidates can also take CAT mock test at iimcat.ac.in.

  1. Candidates will be mandatorily frisked without physical contact at the entrance point.

  2. Beyond the entrance, candidates will be allowed to carry only admit card, photo identity card, mask, sanitizer, required medical certificates and scribe affidavit (if any).

  3. Socks, plain pullovers, sweaters, cardigans without any pockets are allowed inside the CAT exam lab. Candidates with metal implants, pacemakers, etc. in their body must bring a supporting medical certificate to the test centre.

  4. After the exam, candidates will be required to provide their feedback on CAT 2020 exam experience on the form available on their console.

  5. Candidates will not be allowed to take a bio-break inside the exam lab unless it is a medical emergency or there is a doctor-certified medical condition.

