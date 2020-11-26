Image credit: Shutterstock IIM CAT 2020 On November 29, Exam Day Instructions For Candidates

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) on November 29. The entrance test, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will be held following safety guidelines that candidates must know and follow on the exam day. CAT 2020 will be held in three shifts -- forenoon (from 8:30 am to 10:30 am), afternoon (12:30 pm to 2:30 pm) and evening (4:30 pm to 6:30 pm).

The two-hour CAT 2020 exam will have questions from three sections -- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning; and Quantitative Ability.

CAT 2020: Exam Day Instructions

On the exam day, candidates must bring a printed copy of their CAT 2020 admit card. Photograph and signature must be clearly visible on the printed copy. Candidates are allowed to report at the test center at 7 am for the forenoon session, 11 am for the afternoon session and 3 pm for the evening session. The barcode printed on the admit card can be used to check the location of the exam lab from the barcode desk. Candidates are allowed to use a mouse to select the right option as answer to an MCQ and to use the on-screen, or virtual, keyboard to answer a non-MCQ. Candidates are advised not to use the physical keyboard as it will lock the system. After completing the exam, return the writing pad with all pages intact and the signed admit card to the invigilator.

To get accustomed to the examination process, candidates can also take CAT mock test at iimcat.ac.in.