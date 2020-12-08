CAT Official Answer Key, Response Sheet Released; Check How To Raise Objections
CAT Exam Answer Key: IIM Indore has released the CAT 2020 answer key and it is available through candidates’ login at iimcat.ac.in.
CAT 2020 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has released the CAT answer key and it is available through candidates’ login on the official website. Management aspirants who took the Common Admission Test (CAT) on November 29 can now download the CAT response sheet and answer key by logging in with their user ID and password. IIM Indore will allow candidates to raise objections, if any, on the CAT official answer key up to December 11. The official website to download CAT 2020 answer key is iimcat.ac.in.
Download CAT 2020 Answer Key Here
Steps To Download CAT 2020 Answer Key
Go to imcat.ac.in
Click on ‘Registered Candidate Login’
Enter your user ID and password and login
Click on the ‘Candidate Response’ tab
Your responses, along with correct answers to questions will be displayed after you click on the link
How To Raise Objections
To raise objections, click on the ‘Objection Form’ tab
Click on the plus icon
Read the instructions carefully. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,200 per objection
Select section name, question ID, and nature of the objection
Write your remarks, upload supporting documents
Click on ‘Pay and Submit’. You will be redirected to the payment gateway page
Pay the online fee and submit your objection
Objection fee, excluding transaction charges, will be refunded in case the objection is found valid by the CAT expert panel, an official statement said.
Objections once submitted cannot be edited later and only one objection can be raised at a time.
“Response of the concerned examination authority will be treated as final against the objections raised. In case this process leads to any change in the evaluation mechanism, the decision taken by the concerned authority will be treated as final,” an official statement said.