CAT Official Answer Key, Response Sheet Released; Check How To Raise Objections

CAT 2020 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has released the CAT answer key and it is available through candidates’ login on the official website. Management aspirants who took the Common Admission Test (CAT) on November 29 can now download the CAT response sheet and answer key by logging in with their user ID and password. IIM Indore will allow candidates to raise objections, if any, on the CAT official answer key up to December 11. The official website to download CAT 2020 answer key is iimcat.ac.in.

Download CAT 2020 Answer Key Here

Steps To Download CAT 2020 Answer Key

Go to imcat.ac.in

Click on ‘Registered Candidate Login’

Enter your user ID and password and login

Click on the ‘Candidate Response’ tab

Your responses, along with correct answers to questions will be displayed after you click on the link

How To Raise Objections

To raise objections, click on the ‘Objection Form’ tab

Click on the plus icon

Read the instructions carefully. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,200 per objection

Select section name, question ID, and nature of the objection

Write your remarks, upload supporting documents

Click on ‘Pay and Submit’. You will be redirected to the payment gateway page

Pay the online fee and submit your objection

Objection fee, excluding transaction charges, will be refunded in case the objection is found valid by the CAT expert panel, an official statement said.

Objections once submitted cannot be edited later and only one objection can be raised at a time.

“Response of the concerned examination authority will be treated as final against the objections raised. In case this process leads to any change in the evaluation mechanism, the decision taken by the concerned authority will be treated as final,” an official statement said.