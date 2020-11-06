IIM CAT 2020 Mock Test: Take CAT Official Mock Test At Iimcat.ac.in

Image credit: Shutterstock CAT 2020 Official Mock Test Now Available At Iimcat.ac.in

CAT Official Mock Test: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has activated the official CAT 2020 mock test link. Candidates who have applied for the Common Admission Test can now visit the CAT official website, iimcat.ac.in and take the mock test. Taking the mock test for CAT can help candidates to get accustomed to the examination process including how to select and save answers, and submit the online CAT exam. The IIM admission test -- CAT 2020 -- will be held on November 29, 2020.

The administering body of CAT 2020, IIM Indore, will conduct the entrance test online at designated test centres across the country.

The admit card of CAT 2020 has already been released. It contains important information for the exam day, including roll number and address of the test venue.

How To Take IIM CAT 2020 Mock Test

To take the CAT 2020 official mock test, visit the official website -- iimcat.ac.in

Under the ‘Quick Tour of CAT 2020’ section, click on ‘CAT 2020 Mock Test’ link

A PDF file will open. Read the instructions and click on the link

Use the auto-generated credentials or generate your own user ID and password using the virtual keyboard

Sign in and take the CAT 2020 mock test

The CAT mock test series contains selected questions from previous years' CAT papers. It aims to faliliarise candidates with the exam console and different types of questions asked in the entrance test.

In the CAT 2020 official mock thest will be held for a duration of 120 minutes, with 40 additional minutes in each session for PwD candidates.

“The objective of this Mock Test is not to disclose the exam pattern for CAT 2020 and the actual exam may or may not contain similar type or number of questions,” an official statement said.