IIM CAT 2020 Live Updates: MBA Admission Test Today, First Shift From 8:30 AM

CAT Exam 2020 Live Updates: The IIM admission test, CAT 2020, will be held today in three shifts, with the first starting at 8:30 am. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the management admission test will be held following strict health guidelines. Candidates appearing for CAT 2020 will be required to report at the respective exam centres as per the time indicated in CAT admit card 2020 so as to go through frisking, verification, and staggered entry to the examination hall.
The second shift will start at 12:30 pm while the third shift will begin at 4:30 pm. CAT paper analysis, student reactions will be available at the end of each shift.
The barcode printed on the CAT admit card can be used to check the location of the exam lab from the barcode desk.
What Is The IIM CAT 2020 Exam Dress Code?
Candidates should not wear:
Shoes/footwear with thick soles
Garments with large buttons
Clothes with pockets
Earrings, necklaces, nose pins, anklets, bangles or any other metallic ornaments
Moreover, candidates are advised not to apply mehendi or henna on their hands.
CAT 2020 Exam Day Guidelines: Required Documents
Apart from the CAT 2020 admit card, candidates will also be required to carry identity proofs, two simple pens and a mask. PwD candidates with scribe should complete all formalities as explained on the CAT website.
CAT 2020 Live Updates: Special Instructions
