IIM CAT 2020 Live Updates: MBA Admission Test Today, First Shift From 8:30 AM

Image credit: Shutterstock IIM CAT 2020 Live Updates: MBA Admission Test Today In Three Shifts

CAT Exam 2020 Live Updates: The IIM admission test, CAT 2020, will be held today in three shifts, with the first starting at 8:30 am. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the management admission test will be held following strict health guidelines. Candidates appearing for CAT 2020 will be required to report at the respective exam centres as per the time indicated in CAT admit card 2020 so as to go through frisking, verification, and staggered entry to the examination hall.

The second shift will start at 12:30 pm while the third shift will begin at 4:30 pm. CAT paper analysis, student reactions will be available at the end of each shift.

Follow CAT 2020 Live Updates Here