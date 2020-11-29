  • Home
IIM CAT 2020 Live Updates: MBA Admission Test Today, First Shift From 8:30 AM

CAT 2020 Date And Time: IIM Indore will conduct CAT exam 2020 today, November 29, in three shifts. The first shift of CAT 2020 will begin at 8:30 am.

Education | Updated: Nov 29, 2020 7:28 am IST

IIM CAT 2020 Live Updates: MBA Admission Test Today In Three Shifts
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

CAT Exam 2020 Live Updates: The IIM admission test, CAT 2020, will be held today in three shifts, with the first starting at 8:30 am. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the management admission test will be held following strict health guidelines. Candidates appearing for CAT 2020 will be required to report at the respective exam centres as per the time indicated in CAT admit card 2020 so as to go through frisking, verification, and staggered entry to the examination hall.

The second shift will start at 12:30 pm while the third shift will begin at 4:30 pm. CAT paper analysis, student reactions will be available at the end of each shift.

Follow CAT 2020 Live Updates Here

Live updates

CAT 2020 Date And Time: IIM Indore will conduct CAT exam 2020 today, November 29, in three shifts. The first shift of CAT 2020 will begin at 8:30 am. The exam will be held following health guidelines amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

07:28 AM IST
Nov. 29, 2020

CAT 2020 Live Updates

The barcode printed on the CAT admit card can be used to check the location of the exam lab from the barcode desk.

07:26 AM IST
Nov. 29, 2020

CAT Admit Card 2020: Forgot CAT User ID, Password?

The CAT user ID and password can be recovered following these steps. Read

07:24 AM IST
Nov. 29, 2020

What Is The IIM CAT 2020 Exam Dress Code?

Candidates should not wear: 

  • Shoes/footwear with thick soles

  • Garments with large buttons 

  • Clothes with pockets 

  • Earrings, necklaces, nose pins, anklets, bangles or any other metallic ornaments

Moreover, candidates are advised not to apply mehendi or henna on their hands.

Check CAT 2020 dress code prescribed by the authorities. Read here

07:20 AM IST
Nov. 29, 2020

CAT 2020 Exam Day Guidelines: Required Documents

Apart from the CAT 2020 admit card, candidates will also be required to carry identity proofs, two simple pens and a mask. PwD candidates with scribe should complete all formalities as explained on the CAT website.

07:18 AM IST
Nov. 29, 2020

CAT 2020 Live Updates: Special Instructions

The authorities have released a list of guidelines that CAT exam candidates must follow. Read here

07:16 AM IST
Nov. 29, 2020

CAT 2020 Exam Date And Time

IIM Indore will conduct CAT 2020 today, November 29, 2020. CAT exam will be held in three shifts, with the first shift starting at 8:30 am. 

