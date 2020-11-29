IIM CAT 2020 Exam Today; Know Dress code, COVID-19 Guidelines And SOPs

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 will be held by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore today, November 29. The exam will be held in three sessions — the first session will start from 8.30 am, second at 12.30 pm and the last session will begin at 4.30 pm. The exam will be in English and in a computer-based format. Candidates appearing for IIM CAT 2020 today will be required to report at the respective exam centres as per the time indicated in CAT admit card 2020 so as to go through frisking, verification, and staggered entry to the examination hall.

This year, since the CAT exam is being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, special guidelines have been issued by IIM keeping in check the safety of the candidates appearing in the exam.

Candidates will have to carry a print of their CAT 2020 admit card printed in A4-size paper along with an undertaking is to be carried at the exam centre; failing to which entry would be restricted. Candidates will also be required to carry an original ID at the test centre for verification purposes.

As directed, the CAT 2020 dress code is to be followed by the candidates. They would be allowed to wear pullovers/sweaters without pockets. And the candidates with a pacemaker in their body will be required to carry a supporting medical certificate. No jewellery or piece of metal attached to the clothing will be allowed inside the exam. However, shoes/footwear with thick soles, garments with large buttons and clothes with pockets are not permitted. Candidates have also been advised to not apply mehendi or henna on their hand as it creates a problem if the biometric is being taken.

Bags and electronic gadgets are prohibited inside the CAT test centres. Candidates need to make sure that the self-declaration form related to COVID-19 is filled and provided to the authorities before the exam begins.

Candidates will have to wear face masks, carry gloves and hand sanitisers into the examination centre. Abiding by the social distancing norms at exam centres will be mandatory for the staff members as well.

CAT 2020 will be held in three sessions, including verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning and quantitative ability. Candidates will get 40 minutes for answering questions under each section.