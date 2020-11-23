  • Home
CAT 2020 Postponed? No, Convenor Denies Postponement Of Exam

IIM CAT 2020 exam: Harshal Lowalekar, convenor of CAT 2020 exam, has ruled out the possibility of postponement of CAT 2020.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Nov 23, 2020 11:44 am IST

New Delhi:

While students across the nation took social media by storm asking authorities to postpone the CAT 2020 exam, Harshal Lowalekar, convenor of CAT 2020 exam, has ruled out the possibility of postponement of CAT 2020. A lot of candidates who have registered to appear in CAT exam have been requesting the authorities to defer the Common Admission Test in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. However, Mr Lowalekar confirmed that the exam will be conducted as per the schedule on November 29.

The admission test of CAT is held for aspirants seeking admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA). CAT scheduled to be held in three shifts. The first shift will be held between 8:30 am and 10:30 am, the second from 12: 30 pm to 2:30 pm and the third between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm.

The two-hour CAT exam will consist of questions from three sections -- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability. As per CAT 2020 exam pattern, some questions from the three sections will be of multiple choice question (MCQ) type with options to select, while some will be non-MCQ type.

Earlier, Mr Lowalekar had advised the candidates to focus on the preparation of CAT exam. He also clarified that IIM Indore will not disclose how many questions will be asked in the Common Admission Test.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore has laid down COVID-19 guidelines to be strictly followed by the candidates appearing for the CAT exam. It includes wearing of masks, maintaining social distance and sanitisation of the examination halls and furniture.

