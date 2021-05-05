IIM Calcutta virtually welcomes new batch of Executive MBA students

  • Home
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has welcomed the 15th batch of executive MBA students in a virtual ceremony. The batch consists of 80 professionals including doctors, engineers, chartered accountants, architects, consultants, defence personnel and start-up enthusiasts.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: May 5, 2021 2:18 pm IST

New Delhi:

The MBAEx programme will be a one-year full-time residential programme for people with more than five years of professional experience. The aim of online course is to provide an ideal platform to augment the cohort&#39;s existing skill set as they endeavor to armor themselves to scale up their leadership roles or expand their business venture.

The batch also includes various economy graduate from sectors including telecom, energy, pharma, aerospace, e-commerce, supply chain, real estate, education, consulting, automobile, banking, oil and gas.

The online ceremony was be attended by Dr Subir Bhattacharya, Director-in-charge, Prof Bodhibrata Nag, Dean-Academics, Prof Prashant Mishra, Dean-New Initiatives and External Relations, Prof Manju Jaiswal, Chairperson-MBAEx, Prof Abhishek Goel, Chairperson-Placement, Prof Preetam Basu, Chairperson (Designate)-Placement; Alok Chandra-CAO and other faculty members and alumni.

Dr Subir Bhattacharya, Director, IIM Calcutta congratulated the students as he said, “It gives me immense pleasure to share with you the rich legacy of our institute. From laying the very foundation of management education in the country to defining its core to leading the timely change in the industry, perception towards it, we have come a long way in the past 60 years.

“The distinguished faculty members are here to make this journey fulfilling and rewarding for each one of you. Driven by our purpose to deliver the best in class education, I am delighted to welcome you onboard”, he added.

Last year, 62 students had registered for the course.

