  • Home
  • Education
  • IIM Calcutta To Start Academic Year In Online Mode From August 2020

IIM Calcutta To Start Academic Year In Online Mode From August 2020

IIM Calcutta has announced that it will start the academic year in the online mode from August. Starting August 2020, new as well as returning students of the flagship MBA programme will attend classes digitally from the safety of their homes, the premier institute said in a statement on Wednesday.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jul 9, 2020 12:59 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Re-Exams To Be Held On July 27
Uninformed Commentary On Exclusion Of Topics From CBSE Syllabus: HRD Minister
Let Us Leave Politics Out Of Education: HRD Minister On Remarks Over CBSE's Revised Courses
NSUI To Run #SpeakUpForStudents Campaign Against University Exams
Meghalaya MBOSE Declares Class 12 Result (Science, Commerce)
AICTE: Admission To Technical Courses In October
IIM Calcutta To Start Academic Year In Online Mode From August 2020
More such digital initiatives are in the pipeline, the statement said.
Kolkata:

IIM Calcutta has said that it will start the academic year in the online mode from August. New as well as returning students of the flagship MBA programme will attend classes digitally from the safety of their homes, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

"As we reopen in the online mode, it is equally important that we sustain our academic rigour and preserve our unique teaching and learning experience," Director of IIM Calcutta, Professor Anju Seth said.

More such digital initiatives are in the pipeline, the statement said.

On-campus activities were suspended throughout the lockdown period, it said.

IIM Calcutta hosted the new students of the 2022 batch, digitally, in June. This digital edition of the meet was held over eight meetings for six cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. As many as 350 students participated from the new 2022 batch. Professor Anju Seth, Director of IIM Calcutta had said, “Our students deserve kudos for their dynamic and entrepreneurial approach to hosting city meets virtually. In these unprecedented times that demand innovative solutions, we greatly appreciate our students and alumni working together to collectively support the Institute and welcome the incoming batch.”

The previous academic term ended abruptly in March and students went home when the lockdown was announced. Steps were taken to conduct the remaining classes using web conferencing tools, the official statement, on holding online classes, added.

(With Inputs From PTI)

Click here for more Education News
IIM Calcutta executive programme
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Tamil Nadu Class 12 Re-Exams To Be Held On July 27
Tamil Nadu Class 12 Re-Exams To Be Held On July 27
Uninformed Commentary On Exclusion Of Topics From CBSE Syllabus: HRD Minister
Uninformed Commentary On Exclusion Of Topics From CBSE Syllabus: HRD Minister
Let Us Leave Politics Out Of Education: HRD Minister On Remarks Over CBSE's Revised Courses
Let Us Leave Politics Out Of Education: HRD Minister On Remarks Over CBSE's Revised Courses
NSUI To Run #SpeakUpForStudents Campaign Against University Exams
NSUI To Run #SpeakUpForStudents Campaign Against University Exams
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020 Declared: Live Updates
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020 Declared: Live Updates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................