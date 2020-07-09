IIM Calcutta To Start Academic Year In Online Mode From August 2020

More such digital initiatives are in the pipeline, the statement said.

IIM Calcutta has said that it will start the academic year in the online mode from August. New as well as returning students of the flagship MBA programme will attend classes digitally from the safety of their homes, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

"As we reopen in the online mode, it is equally important that we sustain our academic rigour and preserve our unique teaching and learning experience," Director of IIM Calcutta, Professor Anju Seth said.

More such digital initiatives are in the pipeline, the statement said.

On-campus activities were suspended throughout the lockdown period, it said.

IIM Calcutta hosted the new students of the 2022 batch, digitally, in June. This digital edition of the meet was held over eight meetings for six cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. As many as 350 students participated from the new 2022 batch. Professor Anju Seth, Director of IIM Calcutta had said, “Our students deserve kudos for their dynamic and entrepreneurial approach to hosting city meets virtually. In these unprecedented times that demand innovative solutions, we greatly appreciate our students and alumni working together to collectively support the Institute and welcome the incoming batch.”

The previous academic term ended abruptly in March and students went home when the lockdown was announced. Steps were taken to conduct the remaining classes using web conferencing tools, the official statement, on holding online classes, added.

(With Inputs From PTI)