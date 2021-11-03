IIM Calcutta Records 100% Summer Placements; Top Stipend Over Rs 2 Lakh Per Month

IIM Calcutta has concluded its summer internship placement week on October 30

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta has concluded its summer internship placement week on October 30. The institute has been offered 570 opportunities to 476 students of its 58th batch. A total of 142 firms participated in the placement drive.

Students have received an average and median monthly stipends upwards of Rs 1.4 lakh, with the top 25 per cent percentile (in terms of stipend offered) of students receiving stipends higher than Rs 2 Lakhs per month, said IIM Calcutta in its statement.

The institute has offered 50 per cent placement from finance and consulting sectors. Top finance companies like Bank of America, Blackstone, Macquarie and top consulting firms like Accenture Strategy, Bain and company, Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey and company.

Additionally, the sales and marketing and general management sector offered 19 per cent and 13 per cent placements respectively. Companies like Aditya Birla Group, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC, Mahindra, Mondelez, Nestle, Procter and Gamble, Star Disney, Tata Administrative Services participated in the placement and hired students.

IIM Calcutta stated in its statement, “Major software services and E-commerce brands continued their strong showing accounting for nearly 10 per cent of hires. Top recruiters included Adobe, Amazon, Flipkart, Google and Microsoft. The students continued to show interest in new age startups like Byju’s, Navi Technologies, OLX, Swiggy and Unacademy.”

Professor Chetan Joshi, Chairperson (Career Development and Placement Committee) said, "It is very heartening to see that the hard work of one and all in the IIM Calcutta community once again led to 100% summer placements. Kudos to the placement team's efforts and dedication. We thank recruiters for continuing to repose faith in what Joka has to offer."

Professor Uttam Kumar Sarkar, Director, IIM Calcutta said, “This was yet another year of highly satisfying summer placements leading to spontaneous celebration by students. Congratulations to the recruiters and the students on a mutually rewarding association.”