IIM Calcutta Placement 2022: Average Pay Hits All-Time High Of Rs 34 Lakh

IIM Calcutta has achieved its highest-ever average cost to company (CTC) of Rs 34.2 lakh per annum (LPA), while the median salary for the process was Rs 31 LPA.

IIM Calcutta records 100% final placement
IIM Calcutta Placement 2022: The Indian Institute of Managaement (IIM), Calcutta has successfully concluded the final placement process for its 57th batch and witnessed 100 per cent placements. The entire process was conducted virtually. Placing 465 students for its 57th batch, the premier business school (B-school) followed a cluster-based system where the participating firms were mapped to cohorts that were further mapped to their respective cluster.

A total of 631 offers were rolled out by over 190 companies in the final placement process, the institute said. IIM Calcutta has achieved its highest-ever average cost to company (CTC) of Rs 34.2 lakh per annum (LPA), while the median salary for the process was Rs 31 LPA.

The consulting sector once again emerged as the top recruiter, with 49 per cent of offers being raised in the domain. Accenture Strategy, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, EY Parthenon, and McKinsey & Company were some of the top recruiters in this domain.

Marquee Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Private Equity-Venture Capital firms made 18 per cent offers once again, proving the mettle of the institution in the finance domain. Goldman Sachs and Avendus made the highest offers within this cohort. In the General Management and Marketing domain, 14 per cent of offers were raised, led by prominent recruiters such as Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC, Nestle, Procter & Gamble, Tata Administrative Services, amongst others.

With top recruiters including Amazon, Flipkart, Microsoft and Paytm, among others, the Product Management and Operations domains made 19 per cent of overall offers. The institute has also welcomed several new recruiters during this placement drive, such as IIFL, Nykaa, Premji Invest, Rothschild, Zomato, and international offers from Emaar, Protiviti, etc.

