IIM-Calcutta Launches Virtual Programme In Business And Corporate Law

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Calcutta) has launched an online programme in Business and Corporate Law for working professionals who have an active interest in understanding the legal aspects of business. The programme has been designed keeping in mind the learning requirements of corporate managers, management consultants, corporate secretarial professionals, corporate legal professionals, risk management, corporate planning and strategy professionals, legal counsels, CA and CS professionals as well as entrepreneurs will benefit greatly from this programme, as per IIM Calutta.

The online classes will be of six months duration, and it will be held on Sunday and Friday every week. The duration of the classes will be of four hours duration, on Sunday from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, and on Friday, it will be of three hours from 6:30 to 9:30 PM.

V. K. Unni, Programme Director said, "The Programme will provide participants a comprehensive understanding of the legal environment in which the business, both national and international, operates. The programme shall address the different facets of business and its operation including but not limited to setting-up of business operations, raising capital - public offers, private placement, liability, transactions in the field of JV, M&A, external commercial borrowings, private equity / venture capital investments, capital and forex market regulations, strategic management of IPRs, Dispute Resolution through Arbitration, etc.”

Eligibility: Working professionals and Entrepreneurs with over two years of work experience and 50 per cent or above in Graduation or Post Graduation.

Campus and alumni status: The programme concludes with a three day campus session (subject to Covid guidelines) leading to IIM Calcutta MDP Executive Education alumni status.

The course fees will be Rs 2 lakh, the candidates can pay Rs 24,000 in three installments plus GST. The candidates can check the details of the course at vcnow.in/IIMC-EPBCL.