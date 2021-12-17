IIM Calcutta Launches Advanced Programme in Strategic Management; Check Eligibility Criteria

  • Home
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM)- Calcutta has launched its 14th batch of advanced programme in strategic management for corporate leaders.

Education | Edited by Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Dec 17, 2021 4:35 pm IST

IIM Calcutta has launched advanced programme in strategic management
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM)- Calcutta has launched its 14th batch of advanced programme in strategic management for corporate leaders. Working professionals and entrepreneurs with more than seven years of work experience and 50 per cent or above in graduation or post graduation can register for the programme. Interested professionals can share their contact details of the official website-- vcnow.in or can speak to the academic advisor.

IIM Calcutta will be conducting the programme online for six months, every Monday from 6:30 to 9:30 pm. There will be a campus session of four days leading to the coveted IIM Calcutta MDP executive education alumni status. Applicants will be required to pay Rs 3,50,000 and applicable GST which will be payable in 3 Instalments along with this applicants will also pay the campus fees of Rs 32,000 and applicable GST to pursue the advanced programme.

A statement by IIM Calcutta mentions, “The Programme has a series of practitioner-interaction sessions. Participants will work in teams and undertake organization-based specialized or comprehensive projects of their choice, guided /mentored by IIMC faculty. Projects will be presented and submitted during the final 4-day Campus Module.”

Professor Mritiunjoy Mohanty, Programme Director said, "Strategy is increasingly becoming a business differentiator in today’s VUCA – Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, Ambiguous and competitive business environment, where new age business models are threatening age-old established business models and Corporations. Strategy leverages the power of individuals, organizations & markets in a cohesive manner to improve the effectiveness of an organization. It is a skill and a craft which sets you apart by changing the rules of the game.”

