IIM Calcutta Introduces New Executive Programme In Healthcare Management

IIM Calcutta launches new executive programme for healthcare professionals

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) has launched a new executive programme in Healthcare Management. The new course, designed for medical professionals and healthcare executives, will start in September 2021. The one-year programme will be offered through a blended learning format comprising of online classes and a ten-day campus visit. Classes for the Executive Programme in Healthcare Management will be conducted every Sunday. Interested applicants can register online by August-end at the institute website.

The Executive Programme in Healthcare Management (EPHM) aims to provide an outlook of the healthcare sector across the world, the latest policies and their implementation, an IIM Calcutta statement said.

The new Executive Programme also comprises practices such as disaster and epidemic management which is extremely relevant for professionals in the current environment. The objective of the new program is to develop an interdisciplinary orientation towards management of healthcare and training the participants in managerial leadership.

The course, IIM Calcutta says, also familiarises participants with innovation and entrepreneurship in the Indian healthcare sector and inculcating comparative frameworks in understanding of healthcare challenges in developing countries.

Healthcare professionals including doctors, hospital administrators, professionals from medical and allied sectors such as pharmaceuticals and medical insurance as well as healthcare entrepreneurs can attend the course.

Professor Rajesh Bhattacharya, Program Director, IIM Calcutta said: “The programme is extremely relevant to the healthcare industry especially after the global pandemic that the world continues to witness.”

“The purpose of EPHM is to upskill and prepare professionals for the future in the healthcare sector and enable them with the right knowledge to become better decision-makers. Through this program, we aim to improve the capabilities of professionals to become leaders in their respective fields,” he added.

IIM Calcutta EPHM: Eligibility Criteria

Medical practitioners and administrators with MBBS/BDS/BAMS degree or equivalent recognized by UGC/AICTE/MCI or equivalent

Students with biotechnology and biomedical background (bachelor’s degree or above) are also eligible to apply

All applicants need to have minimum of 50 per cent marks in graduation, or postgraduation.

Applicants should have a minimum three years of experience in the healthcare sector as on application closure date. Applicants from other disciplinary backgrounds will also be eligible, provided they have minimum five years of experience in the healthcare sector as on application closure date.