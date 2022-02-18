  • Home
IIM Calcutta Inks SOI With CBC For Improving Government's Human Resource Management Practices

The Capacity Building Commission (CBC), constituted in April 2021, has the mandate to improve the government’s human resource management practices and augment the capacity of India’s 25 million civil servants.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 18, 2022 2:39 pm IST

Calcutta:

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has signed a ‘Statement of Intent’ (SOI) with Capacity Building Commission, Government of India, for knowledge partnership with the aim to improve government's human resource management practices, IIM Calcutta said in a statement on Friday.

The SOI was signed by Professor Uttam Kumar Sarkar, Director of IIM Calcutta, and Hemang Jani, Secretary, Capacity Building Commission, New Delhi on February 17, the statement said. The Capacity Building Commission (CBC), constituted in April 2021, has the mandate to improve the government’s human resource management practices and augment the capacity of India’s 25 million civil servants.

As part of this initiative, the commission entered into a knowledge partnership with IIM Calcutta to structure a comprehensive strategy of innovative management development training for civil services at multiple levels, the statement said.

The IIM Calcutta Director said: "our collaboration with the Capacity Building Commission is another instance of our commitment to public good as an eminent institution of management education in the country."

Under the general framework of this SOI, IIM Calcutta will lend its expertise to the design and execution of training programmes for country’s civil servants and support them through enhanced learning competencies in their efforts of effective governance.

Professor Bhaskar Chakrabarti, Dean (Academic) congratulated the Capacity Building Commission for its efforts to broad-base on-the-job learning for country’s civil servants through knowledge partnership.

He said "through this partnership, we at IIM Calcutta wish to support CBC in its important national endeavour of creating well-trained human resources. We look forward to working closely with CBC over the next two years to build a knowledge repository for the benefit of all civil servants."

The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, has been recognised for its thought leadership through research and teaching modalities in the field of management and has a well-established reputation for delivering world-class training for practicing managers and administrators, both in the private and public sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

