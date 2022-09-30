  • Home
  • IIM Calcutta Improves Position In QS Ranking For Global Business Schools; Ranks 51

Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta’s (IIM-C), two-year MBA programme has secured 51st position out of 176 business schools globally in QS Masters in Management (MIM) 2023 ranking.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 30, 2022 8:43 pm IST

Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta
Kolkata:

Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta’s (IIM-C), 2-year MBA programme has secured 51st position out of 176 business schools globally in QS Masters in Management (MIM) 2023 ranking. It is a jump of two places from 53rd rank last year, IIM-C said in a statement on Friday. The ranking released by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), London-based global higher education analyst, is a prestigious international ranking.

The 1-year MBA executive programme of the institute secured 68th rank out of 296 B-Schools globally and 13th in Asia compared to 75th position globally and 14th in Asia last year, the institute said. The parameters that were considered for the rankings include weightage based on employability (40 per cent), return on investment (20 per cent), entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes (15 per cent), thought leadership (15 per cent), and class and faculty diversity (10 per cent).

“The QS Rankings demonstrate that the IIM Calcutta MBA, MBAEx and PGDBA programmes are powerful launching pads for our graduates to contribute to business and society in leadership positions,” IIM Calcutta Dean (NI and ER) Professor Manish Thakur said.

