IIM Calcutta Hosts 59th Foundation Day Virtually

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, celebrated its Foundation Day on November 18. The institute felicitated 14 of its alumni for their outstanding contribution in their respective fields at the Distinguished Alumnus Awards Ceremony held online.

The former Governor of Mizoram, Amolak Rattan Kohli, attended the ceremony. An alumnus of the first batch of the PGDM programme, Mr Kohli encouraged students to use their expertise for the upliftment of the poor and unshackle the marginalised section of society.

Speaking on the occasion, IIM Calcutta Director, Anju Seth said, “This has been a year of both extraordinary progress and extraordinary challenge. Our accomplishments bear witness to the strength of our foundation, and the spirit of cooperation and commitment that have been so generously shared by all our stakeholders: students, administrators and faculty, officers and staff, alumni, the State and Local Governments, the media, and visionary Board of Governors.”

She further congratulated all the recipients of the Distinguished Alumnus Award for their sterling achievements and contribution in their chosen fields which has brought laurels not only to them and their families but also to their alma mater.

Addressing the audience, Shrikrishna Kulkarni, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Calcutta said, “This past year has made me think of how deeply involved each individual citizen is at the task of keeping the community safe. In this new world, students must equip themselves with the following skills to be effective leaders. They must create networks of partnerships for their organisation to be sustainable, scalable and survive disruptions and failures. They need to comprehend data, artificial intelligence and cyber security. Culturally, they should have a mindset of collaboration in this inter-connected world. The most important management skills one must have now are humanity, judgement and critical innovative thinking.”

The names of the 14 alumni of the Institute who were bestowed with Distinguished Alumnus Awards for their exemplary contributions in their respective fields are: