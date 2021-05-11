IIM Calcutta To Host Annual Convocation On May 15 In Virtual Mode

  • Home
The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) will host its annual convocation ceremony on May 15.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 11, 2021 12:35 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) will host its annual convocation ceremony on May 15. The annual convocation will be held online due to the restrictions put forward by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The convocation will award degrees to the students who graduated from the institute last year. The virtual convocation will be streamed live on the institute’s website from 2:45 PM on May 15.

The convocation will be presided over by Shrikrishna Kulkarni, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Calcutta; Dr Subir Bhattacharya, Director-in-Charge, IIM Calcutta, and other senior faculty members from the institute.

Mr Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India will attend the ceremony as the Chief Guest and will deliver the convocation address.

The 2021 MBA batch of IIM Calcutta recorded 100 per cent placement as all the 467 students who took part in the process got jobs. The virtually-conducted placement week at IIM Calcutta, which ended on March 3, saw over 530 job offers for the 467 students. Altogether 172 firms participated in the final placement process, with the average and median salaries rising to Rs 29 lakh and Rs 27 lakh per annum respectively.

IIM Calcutta had also welcomed the 15th batch of executive MBA students in a virtual ceremony earlier this month. The MBA batch consists of 80 professionals including doctors, engineers, chartered accountants, architects, consultants, defence personnel and start-up enthusiasts.

