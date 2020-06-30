IIM Calcutta Holds Virtual City Meets For New Batch

  • Home
The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, or IIM C, conducted a virtual meet for the 2022 batch of students. The virtual meet also hosted the candidates in the waiting list category.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 30, 2020 3:10 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, or IIM Calcutta, hosted the incoming students of the 2022 batch digitally this year. The digital meet also included the waitlisted candidates of the institute. The external relations (ER) cell of IIM Calcutta, earlier used to conduct the annual city meets across India for their new batches. These city meets “provide an opportunity” to interact with current students, alumni and future batch mates. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and abiding by social distancing norms, IIM Calcutta, conducted this year’s edition with virtual meets on Zoom App.

IIM Calcutta said in a statement: “Traditionally, the ER cell holds annual city meets across India for their incoming batch where new students get an opportunity to interact with current students, renowned alumni, and their future batch mates. It also gives them an insight into the life that awaits them at Joka.”

IIM Calcutta Orientation

This digital edition of the meet was held over eight meetings for six cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. As many as 350 students participated from the incoming 2022 batch. Each city had multiple hosts from the current batch who welcomed all the participants and encouraged conversations. “The meet began with an orientation to IIM Calcutta and its rich history, exemplary academia, and legendary alumni through a presentation. This was followed by a fun and interactive Quiz for the participants featuring trivia from Joka,” the IIM statement added.

Dikshant Yadav and Isha Mittal, the External Relations Secretaries, said in the IIM Calcutta statement: “Organizing the meets virtually was an enriching experience for us. Creating a good experience for the attendees, virtually, was a challenge that the team took head-on and was able to navigate successfully.”

“The efforts of the entire team were commendable. We are also thankful to our alumni who graced the meets with their presence,” they added.

“The city meet was a very interactive and informative session organised by our seniors. It was a precious opportunity for us where we got to meet some of the bright minds of the country,” said a student who attended the Delhi meet.

Prof Anju Seth, Director of IIM Calcutta said: “Our students deserve kudos for their dynamic and entrepreneurial approach to hosting city meets virtually. In these unprecedented times that demand innovative solutions, we greatly appreciate our students and alumni working together to collectively support the Institute and welcome the incoming batch.”

“Yes, there is uncertainty, but I am confident that we will work together to build a particularly positive and even stronger IIM Calcutta experience during the very special circumstances that we jointly face,” Ms Seth added.

