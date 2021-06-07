IIM Calcutta Holds Virtual City Meets For Its 58th Batch

IIM Calcutta hold virtual city meet for the new batch

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, or IIM Calcutta, held the city meet for the incoming students of the 58th batch digitally this year. The digital city meets included the students of the incoming batch, current batch and distinguished alumni of the institute. The external relations (ER) cell of IIM Calcutta, earlier used to conduct the annual city meets across India for their new batches.

The city meets “provide an opportunity” to interact with current students, alumni and future batch mates. The ongoing Covid pandemic had led IIM Calcutta to conduct the otherwise physically held City Meet to go online this year with virtual meets on Zoom App.

IIM Calcutta said in a statement: “Traditionally, these annual city meets are held physically across India for the incoming batch where new students get an opportunity to interact with current students, renowned alumni, and their future batch mates. It also gives them an insight into the life that awaits them at Joka.

IIM Calcutta Digital City Meet

Organized by its External Relations Cell, these virtual city meets were conducted via Zoom across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. As many as 480 participants attended these meets. Each city had multiple hosts from the current batch who welcomed all the participants and encouraged conversations.

“This was followed by an orientation to IIM Calcutta and its rich history, exemplary academia, and legendary alumni through a presentation. Apart from this, for further personal interaction, breakout rooms were created where students could ask their questions and answers in a closed group environment,” the IIM Calcutta statement added.

Sudhansh Jayant and Vidisha Misra, ER Cell Secretaries at IIM Calcutta said, “We are thankful to all the students, our teammates and esteemed alumni for making these city meet a huge success with their presence.”

“It is our endeavor to ensure that the incoming batch experiences the culture at Joka and these city meets provide a sneak peak to the kind of enriching experience they are to endure during their time at Joka”, they added.