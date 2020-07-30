IIM Calcutta To Commence Online Classes For Fresh MBA Batch From August 10

IIM Calcutta’s incoming batch of 2020-2022 for the two year flagship MBA programme will be resuming classes digitally from the August 10. Around 480 students from across the country will be joining the virtual classes, a statement from the institute said. Online classes for second-year MBA students will commence from August 3.

The admissions process of IIM Calcutta was in full swing when the COVID-19 was declared a pandemic on March 13.

“However, keeping the safety of the candidates, the staff and the faculty members in mind, all admission interviews were conducted online,” the statement said.

Additionally, the statement also said, since it was infeasible to conduct Written Ability Test with fairness in the online admission process, the institute decided not to consider the weightage given for WAT for the final selection of MBA 2020-22 batch to maintain the fairness and consistency of the admissions process for all candidates.

“Subsequent to the admissions process, the registration process for the batch of 2020-22 is currently going-on. More than 35% of the incoming students are females. In terms of academic diversity, this year close to 20% of the incoming students are from non-engineering backgrounds. Similarly, in terms of prior work experience, more than 60% of the batch has prior work experience,” Prof Megha Sharma, Chairperson, Admissions said.

From July 30, a 10 day-long orientation programme for MBA 2020-22, 57th batch and the new doctoral students will be conducted online.

The freshers' welcome function will be organised digitally as well on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

“As IIMC reopens in online mode, several steps have been taken to both sustain our academic rigour and preserve the unique teaching and learning experience on a digital platform,” Prof Anju Seth, Director, IIM Calcutta said.

(With PTI Inputs)



