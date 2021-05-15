  • Home
  • Education
  • IIM Calcutta Celebrates Annual Convocation Virtually

IIM Calcutta Celebrates Annual Convocation Virtually

IIM Calcutta Convocation 2021: The Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian, who is an alumnus of the institute, attended the event as chief guest.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 15, 2021 9:31 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IIM Calcutta To Host Annual Convocation On May 15 In Virtual Mode
IIM Calcutta Virtually Welcomes New Batch Of Executive MBA Students
IIM Calcutta Admission: Application Deadline Extended For PGDBA Programme
IIM Calcutta's 2021 MBA Batch Records 100 Per Cent Placement
100% Placement Recorded At IIM Calcutta, 467 Students Receive 520 Offers
IIM Calcutta Ranks 44 In Financial Times Global MBA Ranking For MBAEx Programme
IIM Calcutta Celebrates Annual Convocation Virtually
IIM Calcutta celebrates 2021 convocation virtually
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta on May 15 virtually celebrated the 2021 convocation ceremony. The Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian, who is an alumnus of the institute, attended the event as chief guest.

Sixty one students of the one-year MBAEx programme and 462 of the two-year flagship MBA programme have been awarded their degrees.

Thirty six students of the Post Graduate Programme for Executives for Visionary Leadership in Manufacturing (PGPEX VLM) and 57 students of the Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) programmes received their diploma in the virtual event. The institute also conferred PhD degrees to 14 students.

This year, a new doctoral student award – Nirmal Chandra Memorial Doctoral Student Award – has been instituted for PhD graduating candidates obtaining the highest CGPA, IIM Calcutta said.

Fifteen students of the institute have been awarded individual honours for their academic excellence.

On May 5, IIM Calcutta welcomed the 15th batch of executive MBA students virtually. The batch consists of 80 professionals including doctors, engineers, chartered accountants, architects, consultants, defence personnel and start-up enthusiasts, the institute had said.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Management Calcutta Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
VITEEE 2021: Vellore Institute Of Technology Announces Mock Test For Online Exam
VITEEE 2021: Vellore Institute Of Technology Announces Mock Test For Online Exam
CLAT 2021 Postponed, Registration Deadline Extended: NLU Consortium
CLAT 2021 Postponed, Registration Deadline Extended: NLU Consortium
West Bengal 10th, 12th Board Exams Postponed Due To COVID-19
West Bengal 10th, 12th Board Exams Postponed Due To COVID-19
Education Minister To Launch AICTE’s Faculty Development Programme Calendar
Education Minister To Launch AICTE’s Faculty Development Programme Calendar
JEECUP 2021: Application Deadline Extended For UPJEE Polytechnic Exam
JEECUP 2021: Application Deadline Extended For UPJEE Polytechnic Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................