IIM Calcutta Celebrates Annual Convocation Virtually

IIM Calcutta celebrates 2021 convocation virtually

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta on May 15 virtually celebrated the 2021 convocation ceremony. The Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian, who is an alumnus of the institute, attended the event as chief guest.

Sixty one students of the one-year MBAEx programme and 462 of the two-year flagship MBA programme have been awarded their degrees.

Thirty six students of the Post Graduate Programme for Executives for Visionary Leadership in Manufacturing (PGPEX VLM) and 57 students of the Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) programmes received their diploma in the virtual event. The institute also conferred PhD degrees to 14 students.

This year, a new doctoral student award – Nirmal Chandra Memorial Doctoral Student Award – has been instituted for PhD graduating candidates obtaining the highest CGPA, IIM Calcutta said.

Fifteen students of the institute have been awarded individual honours for their academic excellence.

On May 5, IIM Calcutta welcomed the 15th batch of executive MBA students virtually. The batch consists of 80 professionals including doctors, engineers, chartered accountants, architects, consultants, defence personnel and start-up enthusiasts, the institute had said.