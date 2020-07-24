IIM Calcutta To Become First 'Net Zero' Campus In India

IIM Calcutta is planning to become India's first 'Net Zero' campus

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta is planning a complete transformation of its existing 135 Acre campus located at Diamond Harbour Road, Joka, Kolkata. Along with a proposed revision in the Master Plan of the campus, the plan envisages the addition of a new academic block and new hostel capacity of about 1000 students.

The building design emphasizes harmony with the natural beauty of the campus and its water bodies, flora and fauna with the most stringent sustainability parameters to promote the physical and mental wellness of student, faculty and staff residents and visitors.

Padma Bhushan awardee architect Hafeez Contractor and Associates have been awarded the contract to prepare the campus Master Plan and design the new academic block and hostels by CPWD who are executing the project.

Chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG), Mr. Shrikrishna Kulkarni shared, "A comprehensive exercise was initiated shortly after Prof. Anju Seth joined as Director to develop a phased plan to upgrade the residential and academic infrastructure at our Joka campus to international standards with the involvement of numerous stakeholders. The campus transformation will enable us to increase our student enrolments in line with the national need to ensure that economically weaker sections of our society also have the opportunity for a world-class education."

Director Anju Seth said, "In preparation for the next 75 years, IIM Calcutta envisions world-class futuristic infrastructure and campus amenities devoted to principles of sustainability as corresponding with our aim to attract the most talented faculty, students and thought leaders, and provide an environment befitting the best. This will also boost our bid for global collaboration and increase international participation in our programmes."

Mr. Prabhakar Singh, Member of the BoG described the long-anticipated project, "We are going to construct a futuristic, environment-friendly and ecologically-sensitive, state-of-the-art iconic infrastructure. It is expected to be a a Net Zero Energy, Net Zero Discharge and Net Zero Waste, accessible and disabled-friendly, intelligent, convenient, comfortable and smart campus."

Mr. Hafeez Contractor who is designing the campus shared, "We are honoured to be selected by IIM Calcutta; an Institution of great national importance to design their new academic block, new hostel complex and the Master Plan of the campus. Both buildings and the rest of the campus are designed as Net Zero in keeping with the highest standards of sustainable design with careful consideration of the existing flora & fauna in the fragile eco-system that the IIM Calcutta Campus boasts of."

IIM Calcutta was allotted a land earlier this year in New Town, Kolkata by the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for setting up a satellite campus.