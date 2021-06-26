  • Home
IIM Calcutta Alumni Donate Oxygen Concentrator To Institute

In memory of Dharmes Oraon, who died due to Covid, some of the same batch alumni came forward to donate an oxygen concentrator for the IIM Calcutta community, especially for group D staff and contract workers.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 26, 2021 11:04 pm IST | Source: PTI

IIM Calcutta alumni have donated oxygen concentrator to institute
Kolkata:

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) alumni have donated one unit of oxygen concentrator to the institute. In memory of Dharmes Oraon, who died due to Covid, some of the same batch alumni came forward to donate an oxygen concentrator for the IIM Calcutta community, especially for group D staff and contract workers, the IIM Calcutta said in a statement Saturday.

The oxygen concentrator is being kept at the medical unit of the Institute.

"This donation of a life-saving device reiterates institute-alumni relations. Such generous gestures on behalf of our alumni is an affirmation of the emotional connection that they have with their alma mater," said Professor Manish Thakur, Dean (New Initiatives and External Relations), IIM Calcutta.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM)
