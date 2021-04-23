IIM Calcutta Admission: Application Deadline Extended For PGDBA Programme

IIM Calcutta PGDBA admission: The institute has also postponed the entrance exam (representational photo)

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has extended the last date to apply for its Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) programme. Students can now apply for the programme till May 10, 2021. Earlier, the last date was April 20. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the institute has also postponed the entrance test scheduled for May 9. The new date of the exam will be announced later.

“In view of the imposition of curfew and partial lockdown in several states in the country due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the PGDBA 2021 computer-based test scheduled on May 9, 2021, stands postponed. The new date will be announced in due course. The decision has been arrived at keeping in mind the best interest of all concerned. Online applications for PGDBA 2021 admission test have been extended till May 10, 2021,” an official statement said.

IIM Calcutta’s PGDBA is a two-year full-time residential diploma programme. Students can check their eligibility and apply at iimcal.ac.in.

Admission is subject to qualifying the entrance exam, held for a total of 150 marks. In the test, candidates will be asked 150 multiple choice questions from topics of verbal ability, logical reasoning, data interpretation and data visualization, and quantitative aptitude.

Three marks will be given for each correctly answered question and 1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Students will not be allowed to carry books, charts, graph sheets, tables, calculators, mobile phones, digital diaries and electronic communication gadgets or computing devices to the examination hall.