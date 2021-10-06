IIM Bodh Gaya Welcomes First IPM Batch Virtually

Image credit: iimbg.ac.in Admission to IIM Bodh Gaya’s IPM course is given on the basis of the JIPMAT exam result

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya on October 5 virtually welcomed students of the first batch of its IPM programme. A total of 72 students – 51 male and 21 female – have taken admission to the programme.

Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State for Education, Dr Vinita Sahay, Director, IIM Bodh Gaya and Dr Raveesh Krishnankutty, Chairperson, IPM, attended the virtual inauguration programme.

Students can take admission to the five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) after Class 12. “Unlike the other IIMs, the IPM programme offered at IIM Bodh Gaya is open to students from varied domains, including liberal arts,” the institute said.

With an early induction to the programme, the institute aims to prepare students from a foundation level to take up leadership positions in corporate and government organizations, it said.

Admission to IIM Bodh Gaya’s IPM course is given on the basis of the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT). The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the entrance exam. IIM Jammu also uses the entrance test for admission to their five-year IPM.

During the inauguration programme, prof Sahay congratulated the students for qualifying the JIPMAT test.

IIM Bodh Gaya said, “The IPM programme is intended to give students a global perspective towards management practices. It offers a holistic curriculum of experiential learning and international immersion. It also enables the students to demonstrate problem-solving skills supported by appropriate analytical techniques and to use ethical and socially conscious judgement while analysing business situations.”