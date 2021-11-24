IIM Bodh Gaya Signs MoU With Bihar Health Society To Create Quality Health Infrastructure

  • Home
Indian Institute Of Management (IIM), Bodh Gaya signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Health Society, Bihar on November 22.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 24, 2021 8:01 pm IST

IIM Bodh Gaya signed a MoU with Bihar Health Society
New Delhi:

Indian Institute Of Management (IIM), Bodh Gaya signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Health Society, Bihar on November 22. The MoU aims at establishing a long-term association between IIM Bodh Gaya and the State Health Society of Bihar which will aim at creating a world-class healthcare infrastructure in the state. The MoU also works for increasing the management capacity and utilising management education in different contexts of society.

This MoU is a step towards training the healthcare professionals under the Government of Bihar in leadership, motivation and behavioral aspects of Healthcare Management said IIM Bodh Gaya in its statement.

The MoU was signed between Dr Vinita S Sahay, Director, IIM Bodh Gaya and Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh, Executive Director, State Health Society, Bihar. Bihar’s health minister, Mangal Pandey was also present at the event. Alongside, Pratyeya Amrit, Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, Government of Bihar and authorities from State Health Society, Bihar and media representatives also marked their presence in the event.

Health Minister Mangal Pandey emphasised that this MoU is a step towards building a long-term association between IIM Bodh Gaya and the State Health Society of Bihar to create a world-class healthcare infrastructure in the state.

IIM Bodh Gaya informed, “The Institute and the State Health Society share a common goal to improve the health status of the rural population by increasing the awareness level of the people and professionals and are happy in building the capacity of the health workers.”

IIM Bodhgaya
