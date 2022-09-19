  • Home
IIM Bodh Gaya Organises International Conference In Collaboration With University Of Cambridge

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bodh Gaya organised a two-day 'International Conference on Sustainable Development Goals' in collaboration with the University of Cambridge.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 19, 2022 10:51 am IST | Source: PTI

IIM Bodh Gaya
Gaya:

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bodh Gaya organised a two-day 'International Conference on Sustainable Development Goals' in collaboration with the University of Cambridge. The two-day conference, which concluded on Saturday, received papers from 25 states of India, according to a statement issued by the IIM Bodh Gaya on Sunday, "International papers were also received from the USA, the Netherlands’s and Mauritius, the conference had a special emphasis on UN targeted sustainable development goals. The theme of the conference was Managing Economic Development and Financial Stability: In the era of SDGs and ESGs”, it said.

The conference received 450 papers, of which 300 were accepted, and 253 papers were presented in 50 tracks by expert researchers, scholars, and industry specialists with spectacular insights on retracing carbon footprint, strategic sustainable development, electric vehicles and sustainability, and many more. The conference received papers from 25 states of India, said the statement. The two-day conference provided a platform for research scholars to collaborate, exchange ideas, and present research papers.

Preeti Roy and Dr Suman Saurabh (Department of Industrial and Management Engineering, IIT Kanpur), Naveenan R.V, Srinidhi Gadeela and Abhishek Amar (Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Symbiosis International University) and Kavita Kamboj (Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), and Nawal Kishor, Indira Gandhi National Open University were awarded the first, second and third ‘Best Paper' awards respectively, said the statement.

"The IIM Bodh Gaya, through this conference, aimed towards training budding researchers of the country to adopt the right methodologies to address their research questions effectively. A good peer learning experience as well as training from world class researchers will increase the presence of Indian researchers in globally recognized publications. For that, a two-day pre-conference workshop was also conducted on September 14 and 15," the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya
