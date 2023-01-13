IIM Bodh Gaya Launches New MBA Programmes In Hospital And Healthcare Management, Digital Business Management

  • Home
IIM Bodh Gaya New MBA Programmes: As many as 90 seats for Digital Business Management and 60 for Hospital and Healthcare Management are on offer for this academic session.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 13, 2023 11:43 am IST

IIM Bodh Gaya has launched two new MBA programmes
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya has launched two full-time residential MBA programmes. The new IIM Bodh Gaya programmes include MBA in Hospital and Healthcare Management and MBA in Digital Business Management. The inaugural batches of IIM Bodh Gaya programmes will start from the last week of June 2023 for the next academic year, 2023-24. As many as 90 seats for Digital Business Management and 60 for Hospital and Healthcare Management are on offer for this academic session.

Application for admission to MBA programmes In Hospital And Healthcare Management and Digital Business Management will be starting by next week, IIM Bodh Gaya statement said adding that eligible CAT 2022 candidates will be given a 15 days window to register and apply.

EoI forms will be available until the first week of February, and candidates will then be shortlisted for the personal interview round. The final admission merit list will be prepared on the basis of CAT score, PI score, and academic profile rating, it added.

The Hospital and Healthcare Management programme at IIM Bodh Gaya, as per an official statement, will follow a curriculum and pedagogy that addresses the growing demand for professionally trained human resources to take up managerial and leadership roles across different verticals of the healthcare industry, including hospitals, health insurance, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, as well as IT and consulting.

The Digital Business Management programme is designed to meet the requirements for Industry 4.0 linked to the fast-paced adoption of digital technologies and disruption of business models, IIM Bodh Gaya said.

Both the IIM Bodh Gaya MBA programmes seek to provide a unique hands-on learning experience for the participants through a long duration of industry immersion for four months.

