IIM Bodh Gaya Introduces Five-Year Integrated Management Programme

Indian Institute of Management, Bodh Gaya (IIM-BG) has launched a new course named Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) 2021 for undergraduate students. The admission to IIM-BH-IPM will be based upon a common entrance exam and a round of personal interview. A total number of 60 seats are being offered in the Integrated Programme in Management out of which 10 seats will be reserved for female candidates. Annual fee for IPM will be Rs 4.5 Lakhs for the first three years and Rs 7.5 Lakhs per year for third and fourth year.

The duration of Integrated Programme in Management will be 5 years. The curriculum will be focused on developing problem solving skills by using analytical techniques.

Eligibility

Candidates must have passed Class 12 examinations with 60 percent in any stream (Science/Commerce/Arts). They must have passed Classes 10 at least with 60 percent not before 2017.

IPM Entrance Test 2021

The admissions will be based on a common entrance test followed by a personal interview, both will carry 70 percent and 30 percent weightage respectively. The application forms will be released soon and the steps to apply for the entrance exam will be updated.

With the release of the new undergraduate integrated management programme, IIM Bodh Gaya has joined IIM Bangalore, IIM Rohtak and IIM Indore in offering courses at graduation level.