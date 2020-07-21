IIM Bodh Gaya Hosts Virtual Orientation Program For New Batches

IIM Bodh Gaya Hosts Virtual Orientation For New Batches

Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya, or IIM Bodh Gaya is set to welcome the sixth batch for its flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management for the 2020-22 session. This year, the institution is organizing the Orientation Program through video conferencing on 21st – 22nd July 2020.

Aditionally, IIM Bodh Gaya is also welcoming its maiden batch in the new PhD Programme for the 2020-24 sessions. 180 PGP students and five PhD students are going to become a part of the college this time around.

The two-day orientation program is aimed at introducing the students to the institute, its heritage and culture.

Ashish Kr. Chauhan, MD & CEO, Bombay Stock Exchange, is the chief guest for the occasion. Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO, Nykaa.com, and Damodar Mall, CEO, Reliance (Retail), who are also members of the Board of Governors of IIM Bodh Gaya, are the guests of honour.

The first day will feature a panel discussion which will be moderated by the director of the institute, Dr Vinita Sahay. The events of the first day will discuss in details various aspects of the corporate world and how the upcoming business leaders can develop themselves to become an integral part of this world.

