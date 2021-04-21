IIM Bodh Gaya: 175 MBA Students Conferred Degrees At Third Convocation

IIM Bodh gaya hosted its third convocation on April 20

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya hosted its third convocation on April 20 in an online mode owing to pandemic-related safety concerns. A total of 66 students from MBA 2018-20 batch and 109 students from MBA 2019-21 batch were conferred with their MBA degree. IIM Bodh Gaya awarded the Chairman’s Gold Medal, Director’s Gold medal, and Best Student Award to the meritorious students for their scholastic performance.

The chairman’s gold medal was awarded to Anchit Kumar while Abhishek Panda and Ravi Shankar Baranwal were recipients of the director’s gold medal and the best student award of the 2018-20 batch.

Among the 2019-21 batch, Kunj Tripathi, Mohit Mittal and Manudhane Abhishek Praful received the chairman’s gold medal, director’s gold medal and the best student award respectively.

M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India, was the chief guest for the convocation. In his address, Mr Rao shared perspectives on opportunities, challenges, and uncertainties in life. He encouraged the young audience to embrace uncertainties and differences of opinion in the workplace and accepting change, which makes one resilient in handling difficult situations and weathering the storms.

Mr Rao emphasized the need for group discussion in decision-making. He said, “Being a part of various committees, discussions, and forums at the G-20, BIS, Global Markets Group, etc., we, at RBI, have seen immeasurable value in a collaboration-led policy approach. G-20 did some stellar work while dealing with the aftermath of the global financial crisis by ensuring a coordinated approach between countries.”

Uday Kotak, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Bodh Gaya shared his vision of seeing IIM Bodh Gaya carry high-quality research and support the nation. He briefed the audience on the campus construction and shared that the construction is scheduled to progress in two Phases I and II, out of which Phase I is to conclude by the last quarter of 2022.

Dr Vinita S Sahay shared accomplishments of IIM Bodh Gaya, such as an increase in the batch size to 180, growth in gender diversity, full-time residential PhD students, and the launch of the IPM programme.

The five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) is going to commence from the academic session 2021-22. The institute collaborated for student exchange, faculty mobility, and research with renowned business schools and universities across the globe.