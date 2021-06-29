IIM Bangalore Welcomes PhD, NSR Pre-Doc Students

IIM Bangalore welcomes new batch of PhD students today

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore welcomed 25 students to the PhD and 11 students to the NSR Pre-doc programmes with an inauguration ceremony today. The event was hosted online due to the pandemic. The orientation has been scheduled from June 28 to June 30, 2021. The three days include the interaction of the new students with faculty members and other senior officials (Deans, Chairpersons) of the school regarding an introduction to the programme, learning online, administrative matters, IIMB’s other programmes, activities, centres, committees and facilities, various talk sessions, and more.

Professor Haritha Saranga, Chairperson, Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), in her welcome address to the new students, shared the PhD batch profile. She said for PhD 25 students have joined across the functional areas. There were 683 applications received, out of which 282 were shortlisted.

The percentage of women in the batch is 28 and the average age is 29.44 years. The average work experience is 6.5 years. A total of 70% are from engineering backgrounds. A significant number of students have an MBA and 21 candidates come with a Master’s background.

Professor Saranga went on to say that in terms of the programme structure, coursework, faculty and all other resources, IIMB offers one of the best designed PhD programmes in India. “IIMB has a lot of young and research-focussed faculty. Moreover, we are the best in terms of research publications.”

“IIMB is one of the best schools and we expect the best from you. It is not about getting the degree alone. Focus on the learning because whatever you are learning during your doctoral programme, you can make use of throughout your life,” she advised the new batch.