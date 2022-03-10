IIM Bangalore To Host Virtual Global Conference On Future Of Aviation And Aerospace 2022

  • Home
IIM Bangalore is offering General Management Programme for Aerospace and Aviation executives (GMAE). The online registration process will be closed on May 25

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 10, 2022 6:12 pm IST | Source: Careers360

The global virtual conference on Future of Aviation and Aerospace 2022 will be held on March 12
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Bangalore) will host an international virtual conference on Future of Aviation and Aerospace 2022. The institute has partnered with Toulouse Business School, France to organise the virtual conference on March 12.

The Future of Aviation and Aerospace 2022 is an annual event which brings together industry experts, researchers and scholars to deepen the understanding of the current state and future of the sector, the release mentioned. "FOAA 2022 will feature keynote speakers and panel discussions anchored by several C-suite executives from Aviation and Aerospace companies and faculty from IIM Bangalore," as per the release. The registration process will be opened till March 11, 5 pm.

The institute is also offering General Management Programme for Aerospace and Aviation executives (GMAE). The registration process for the 5th GMAE certificate programme (stage 2) will be closed on May 25. The candidates can apply through the official website- iimb.ac.in.

Aerospace MBA is a two year programme delivered by both faculty members from TBS and IIMB together with industry experts from Aeronautics, Aviation, Space and Defence. "Successful participants will receive a certificate from IIMB and TBS for the General Management Programme for Aerospace and Aviation Executives at the end of the first stage and an Aerospace MBA from TBS after the completion of the second stage," IIM-B programme brochure mentioned.

Aerospace Engineering Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB)
