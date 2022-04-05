IIM Bangalore To Host 47th Convocation On April 8

Image credit: Shutterstock The convocation ceremony will be held in physical mode.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore will hold its 47th convocation on April 8, according to an official notification. After a gap of two years, the convocation ceremony will be held in physical mode following all COVID-19 protocols, the institute said.

To grace the occasion, Ms Zia J Mody, Co-founder and Managing Partner of AZB and Partners, will be the chief guest on the 47th convocation of IIM Bangalore.

The event will also be available online. To watch the event online, from 5:15 pm onwards at iimb.ac.in/convocation-2022