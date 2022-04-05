  • Home
IIM Bangalore To Host 47th Convocation On April 8

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore will hold its 47th convocation on April 8, according to an official notification.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 5, 2022 2:54 pm IST

The convocation ceremony will be held in physical mode.
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore will hold its 47th convocation on April 8, according to an official notification. After a gap of two years, the convocation ceremony will be held in physical mode following all COVID-19 protocols, the institute said.

To grace the occasion, Ms Zia J Mody, Co-founder and Managing Partner of AZB and Partners, will be the chief guest on the 47th convocation of IIM Bangalore.

The event will also be available online. To watch the event online, from 5:15 pm onwards at iimb.ac.in/convocation-2022

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB)

