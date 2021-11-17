IIM Bangalore Summer Placements: All Students Of 2021-23 Class Get Offers

A total of 542 offers have been made by recruiters to 513 students, IIM Bangalore said

All students of the 2021-23 PGP and PGP-BA class of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore who participated in the summer placements have received job offers, the institute said. A total of 542 offers have been made by recruiters to 513 students, it said.

“This is one of the best summer placements we had in the recent years. There is a clear signal from the recruiters that the economy is reviving, and the industry is looking for talent in large numbers to manage the post pandemic market,” Professor U Dinesh Kumar, Chairperson, Career Development Services, said.

IIMB PGP Placements

Consulting companies made 181 offers to the IIMB students. These include 33 offers by Accenture, Bain & Company (22) and The Boston Consulting Group (22). Other top recruiters include Kearney (15), McKinsey & Company (13), Tata Consultancy Services (12), Alvarez & Marsal (8), PricewaterhouseCoopers (8), Ernst & Young (7), GEP Consulting (7), NRI Consulting (7), Strategy& (5). Other recruiters included Auctus Advisors (4), Arthur D. Little (3), Miebach Consulting (3), KPMG (2), and LEK Consulting (1).

Top recruiters in the information technology and IT product management domain, who made 41 offers, are Microsoft (13), Samsung (6), Walmart Global Tech (6), Visa Inc. (4), InfoEdge (3), UHG Optum (3), Adobe (2), Atlassian (1), and others (3).

The 42 offers made in the combined bucket of e-commerce, and Operations include Amazon (29), Flipkart (5), Uber (4), Myntra (2), and others (2).

Eighty four offers in the Finance domain. Among banks, Goldman Sachs made the maximum of 16 offers followed by Citibank (7), Avendus Capital (4), Barclays (4), Deutsche Bank (4), JP Morgan (3), Arpwood Capital (2), Blackstone (2), HSBC (2), Bank of America (1), CDC Group (1), Credit Suisse (1), Gaja Capital (1), Morgan Stanley (1), Standard Chartered (1) are the top recruiters.

Conglomerates made 76 offers in general management positions with Adani Group leading with 7 offers followed by Tata Administrative Services (6), Aditya Birla Group (5), Vedanta (5), Reliance (4), Bajaj Finserv (3), CK Birla (3), NPCI (3), Capgemini (2), Hinduja Group (2), Jindal Steel (2), True North (2), JSW (1), Piramal (1), and others(30).

Sales and Marketing students received 99 offers from consumer goods firms like Nestle (8), Pidilite (7), Samsung (6), Asian Paints (5), HUL (5), Disney-Star (4), AB InBev (3), Saint Gobain (4), Tata Sky (4), Jubilant (3), Pernod Ricard (3), Philips India (3), Wipro Consumer Care (3), Kimberly-Clark (3), Baja Auto (2), Colgate-Palmolive (2), Mondelez (2), Coca-Cola (1), Dabur (1), ITC (1), and others (29).

“Analytics roles received 19 offers with major recruiters including American Express (7), FinIQ (2), and others (10). Some of the leading start-ups that offered internships included Navi Technologies (11), Unacademy (9), Byju’s (6), Udaan (3), LatentView Analytics (1), Licious (1), Purplle (1), and Swiggy (1),” according to an official statement.

MBA - Business Analytics (PGP-BA) Placements

PGP Business Analytics students received offers in the domains of Consulting, Analytics, Product Management, Business Intelligence, Marketing and Business Strategy across sectors like Management Consulting, BFSI, Conglomerate, E-Commerce, anf Ed-Tech.

Recruiters include Accenture Strategy, Arthur D Little, Aditya Birla Group, American Express, Bain & Company, Colgate Palmolive, Ernst & Young, FinIQ, GEP, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Kearney, Latent View Analytics, McKinsey & Company, Navi, NPCI, Philips, Reliance Nippon, Samsung, Tata Sky, Titan, Unacademy & Walmart.

“The PGP-BA cohort, alongside PGP, has secured offers from top companies. Many marquee recruiters offered exclusively crafted roles in the Business Analytics domain,” Tapas Ranjan Pati, Manager – Career Development Services, said.