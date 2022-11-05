IIM Bangalore Students Hosts “Drishti 2022” Business Summit

IIM Bangalore students of the PGPEM programme have organised the “Drishti 2022" business summit.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore students of the Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) programme have organised the “Drishti 2022” business summit from November 5 to November 6. The day one of the two-day summit got off to a start this morning with a workshop called ‘Birding Buddies’. This was followed by a workshop on ‘Sustaining Talent for the Future’ conducted by Jude S, Senior Territory Manager Sales, Adrenalin eSystems Limited, and Ambal Saravanan, HR Strategic Consultant, Intellect Design Arena Limited.

The event also saw the deciding rounds of five competitions - Finmoz, Markwiz, Revive, Sustainability Ninja, and Bizwiz. The preliminary rounds for these competitions were conducted over the last two months and drew as many as 1000 participants. The finalists were selected for a live presentation on campus. Also Read || IIM Bangalore Records 11 Per Cent Rise In CAT 2022 Registration, 6 Per Cent In Category Candidates’

Padma awardee and well-known environmentalist Thulasi Gowda delivered the keynote in the presence of the IIM Bangalore Director Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan and Chairperson of the PGPEM Professor Allen P Ugargol. Known for her encyclopedic knowledge of trees and plants and hailed by forest-dwelling communities and environmentalists, Thulasi Gowda said, “I spent my childhood planting trees and grew up in a nursery. I have planted lakhs of trees and urge you to contribute to society by taking that step not only on campus but in society.”

In his address, Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan said, “I would like to congratulate the PGPEM team on all counts for taking this step. Sustainability is an issue which should be at the top of the agenda for companies. While there is a long way to go in this area, initiatives like these are encouraged. With regulations, reporting requirements, and company laws changing, I am confident we will see more changes in sustainability in the years to come.”

Professor Allen Ugargol said, “Today, a lot of socially conscious investors are looking at how we can enhance ESG compliance within organisations, which makes the theme for today highly relevant and I was happy to see the PGPEM batch take this step."

The first keynote was delivered by Seema Arora, Deputy Director General, Confederation of Indian Industry, who has done remarkable work on Sustainable Development within CII. In her keynote, she spoke about her work on designing innovative products and frameworks to build the business case for the industry to invest in sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Also Read || IIM Bangalore Records 11 Per Cent Rise In CAT 2022 Registration, 6 Per Cent In Category Candidates’

This was followed by an address by Srinivasa Bharathy, Managing Director and CEO of Adrenalin eSystems. He spoke on ‘Sustainability in HR’. The day’s events drew to a close with a panel discussion on ‘Different Dimensions of Sustainability’ by leaders from industries like mobility, consumer products and logistics. The panellists included Kristy Drutman, Co-founder of Green Job Board, Ravi Arora, VP of Tata Sons, Professor Monto Mani from IISc, Thameem Kamaldeen, Managing Director of Signalling at Alstom, and Rajesh Mehta, Senior Consultant, TNO. The panel discussed various facets of sustainability and spoke of how their respective firms are working towards making green products affordable.