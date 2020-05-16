  • Home
  • IIM Bangalore Startup Incubation Hub's Flagship Program ‘Launchpad’ Goes Online

IIM Bangalore's startup incubation hub, NSRCEL has taken its flagship program, Launchpad, online.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: May 16, 2020 10:58 am IST

IIM Bangalore's startup incubation hub goes online

IIM Bangalore's startup incubation hub, NSRCEL has taken its flagship program, Launchpad, online. Starting May 4, 2020, NSRCEL welcomed 31 ventures for a two-month long program out of the 280+ applications originally received. This program was previously run offline for 13 cohorts and this is its first online edition. So far, over 400 startups have been part of this pre-incubation program at NSRCEL.

The 14th Cohort of Launchpad has startups from varied industries like Fintech, Ed-tech, Agri-tech, SaaS, FMCG, Cyber-tech and E-commerce from across India.

The two-month long Launchpad program is designed to provide rigorous monitoring, one-on-one mentoring, workshops and networking sessions all using video conferencing. Startups are given exclusive access to workshops on finding your first 100 customers, communication, business model canvas among others, all specially designed for an early-stage startup to be pitch-ready. At the end of two months, these ventures will be provided an opportunity to pitch for incubation.

This cohort of entrepreneurs is a blend of first-time entrepreneurs, women founders and student led startups.

Many of these ventures have also been recognized in their respective fields with prestigious awards and now have come to Launchpad to take their start-up to the next level.

NSRCEL has programs which cater to entrepreneurs with profit ventures and social ventures, also students and women entrepreneurs. It brings together startups, industry mentors, eminent academicians from its parent institution Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and researchers who thrive on continuous interaction of theory and practice.

