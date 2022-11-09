IIM Bangalore Releases CAT 2022 Mock Test Questions At Iimcat.ac.in, Practice Now

Image credit: shutterstock.com CAT 2022 mock test link available at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2022 Mock Test: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore today, November 9 released the Common Admission Test, CAT 2022 mock test questions. CAT mock test link are available on the official website, candidates can practice the mock test paper on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. They can practice the mock test using log-in credentials- User ID and password.

Latest: Check out the strategy followed by CAT 99%ilers. Download Free Ebook Don't Miss: Explore CAT important topics and must read books. Download Free Ebook Recommended: Practice more to score well in CAT 2022. Get previous year question papers here Also See: 100 quant facts every CAT aspirant must know. Get Free Ebook

According to IIM Bangalore, "CAT mock test contains questions from CAT previous year paper to give candidates a glimpse into the type of questions generally asked in CAT exam and the method of writing answers." ALSO READ | CAT 2022 On November 27: FAQs On Admit Card, Self-Declaration Form

CAT 2022 Mock Test: Steps To Access At Iimcat.ac.in

Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in Click on CAT 2022 mock test link Enter log-in credentials- User ID and password Click on login button and take test.

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) will be held on November 27, the admission test is scheduled to be held in three shifts; morning session from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, afternoon session- 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, evening session- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. READ MORE | How Did Common Admission Test Paper Pattern Change In Last 10 Years?

The CAT 2022 admit card has already been released, candidates can download hall ticket on the official website-- iimcat.ac.in. The qualified candidates can take admissions in Indian Institute of Management (IIMs), B-schools.