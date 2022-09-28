IIM Bangalore Records 11 Per Cent Rise In CAT 2022 Registration, 6 Per Cent In Category Candidates’

Image credit: Shutterstock This year, a non-IIM registration facility has also been provided on the CAT website.

CAT 2022: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has witnessed an increase of 11 per cent in the overall registrations and six per cent in category candidates’ registrations for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 exam. With a few enhancements to the processes related to outreach and registration for the CAT 2022, initiated by the IIM Bangalore, the convenor institute, and the CAT committee, the record has been made.

Latest: Download free CAT previous years questions and sample papers, Click here Also See: India's Top Private B-Schools by NIRF. Explore Now Don't Miss: Preparation Tips by Experts, Check Now | 100 Quant Facts Every CAT Aspirant Must Know, Check Now Recommended: 60 Days Preparation Tips and Tricks. Click Here

For the first time, there were digital campaigns to create awareness of the opening of CAT 2022 applications and the extension of the deadline in order to reach a younger and targeted demographic. CAT 2022 Chairperson Professor Ashis Mishra said, “Student-centric changes will enhance the registration and other processes of CAT, thereby making it possible for the candidates to focus on preparing for the examination itself.”

Announcements of CAT 2022 were released in publications in the Northeast and in all Union Territories and many test centres have also been set up in new locations which have allowed the students to experience hassle-free registration. This year, a non-IIM registration facility has also been provided on the CAT website.

The CAT 2022 exam will be conducted in 150 test cities across the country on November 27. The exam will be held in three separate sessions. Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability will be assessed in CAT 2022 exam.

Professor Ashis Mishra said, “The preparations and the conduct of the examination are being done with continued COVID-19 uncertainty. The information provided on the CAT website is contingent upon the decisions and directions issued from time to time by the Central and State governments and IIMs. Candidates are advised to check the CAT website regularly for the latest information.”

The admit card for the CAT 2022 exam will be available from October 27, 2022. The CAT 2022 results are expected to be declared around the second week of January 2023.