IIM Bangalore Records 100% Placement; 525 Students Placed In 139 Firms

IIM Bangalore records 100% placement

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has closed its online placement session 2020-21 as all 525 students have been recruited by 139 firms. Multinational companies including Deloitte USI, PwC India, McKinsey, KPMG and Boston Consulting Group participated in the placement session. A total of 529 offers were made out of which 144 are from consulting agencies, 71 are from the banking sector, 95 are from the sales and marketing firms, 81 offers are for general management roles, and 93 are from the IT sector.

Apart from the traditional firms, 18 offers were made by the analytics firms including

American Express, Accenture Strategy and MCA Consulting and 27 offers were made in the operations sector including Uber, NatWest Group, and DEC Industries.

Mr Dinesh Kumar, Chairperson of Career Development Services, IIM Bangalore said, “The entire process of summer placements was conducted online, all 525 students, including PGP and PGP BA students, were placed in less than a week of starting the process”.

The first batch of students in the Post Graduate Program in Business Analytics & Business Intelligence (PGP-BA) programme received job offers from 25 companies including CitiBank, Amazon, Alvarez and Marsel, and PayU.

IIM Bangalore began its placement session in November. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the entire placement session was conducted in a virtual mode.

While other IIMs have also declared end of the placement sessions as IIM Ahmedabad,and IIM Calcutta, also recorded 100 percent placements.