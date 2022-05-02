IIM Bangalore Professor Co-Authors Book On Indian Knowledge Systems

IIM Bangalore professor co-authors book on IKS

A professor of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has co-authored a book titled “Introduction to Indian Knowledge Systems: Concepts and Applications”. The professor, Dr B Mahadevan, is a professor of Operations Management at the institute. The book, Introduction to Indian Knowledge Systems: Concepts and Applications, targeted at students of engineering and those in higher education institutions, is a culmination of efforts of the authors to fill the gap for offering a required course on Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), recently mandated by AICTE.

The book seeks to introduce the epistemology and ontology of Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) to Engineering and Science students in a way they can relate to, appreciate and explore further, should there be a keen interest in the matter.

According to an IIM Bangalore statement, Dr Mahadevan’s research interests include researching the possibility of using ancient Indian wisdom to address contemporary concerns, spirituality in the work place, and management paradigms from Bhagavad Gita. In the traditional areas of management, the statement added, his research interests include design of service systems in customer co-creation of value and order allocation issues in electronic markets.

The authors have delicately balanced the ‘why’ or ‘how’ of IKS and the ‘what’ of IKS. Although the book has been primarily developed for use by Engineering institutions, its structure and the contents also address the requirement in other University systems (Liberal Arts, Medicine, Science and Management).

In his foreword, Professor Subhash Kak, the Indian-American computer scientist and historical revisionist, writes: “The book will also serve as an excellent foundation for those who wish to investigate how the Indian tradition of consciousness science can be harnessed for further scientific advance and the betterment of the world.”

Professor Mahadevan was the Founder-Vice Chancellor of Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth, a University for applied Sanskrit and Indian Wisdom during 2016 – 2018.

“Ironically, we do not have a textbook on this subject so far in the country and I am happy to contribute by way of authoring the first-of-its kind book along with Prof. V R Bhat of Chankya University and Prof. Nagendra Pavana of Chinmaya University,” said Professor Mahadevan.

Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE, says he hopes the book will motivate professionals and IKS researchers to deep dive into each chapter and write a textbook on each of the topics.

Described by Professor S Sadagopan, Founder Director, IIIT Bangalore, as “an idea whose time has come”, the book is divided into four parts: Part 1 has a formal and concise introduction to IKS. Part 2 provides certain foundational concepts applicable across all domains of Science and Engineering. Part 3 is on Science, Engineering & Technology in IKS and Part 4 is about Humanities and Social Sciences in IKS.