  • Home
  • Education
  • IIM Bangalore Professor Co-Authors Book On Indian Knowledge Systems

IIM Bangalore Professor Co-Authors Book On Indian Knowledge Systems

The book seeks to introduce the epistemology and ontology of Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) to Engineering and Science students in a way they can relate to, appreciate and explore further, should there be a keen interest in the matter.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 2, 2022 4:21 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIM Bangalore To Host 47th Convocation On April 8
IIM Bangalore To Host Virtual Global Conference On Future Of Aviation And Aerospace 2022
Indian Institute Of Management Bangalore Sees 662 Offers For Its 513 Students Of 2020-22 Batch
IIM Bangalore Gets EQUIS Re-Accreditation For Another 5 Years
IIM Bangalore Summer Placements: All Students Of 2021-23 Class Get Offers
IIM Bangalore To Host Entrepreneurship Festival On August 21-22
IIM Bangalore Professor Co-Authors Book On Indian Knowledge Systems
IIM Bangalore professor co-authors book on IKS
New Delhi:

A professor of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has co-authored a book titled “Introduction to Indian Knowledge Systems: Concepts and Applications”. The professor, Dr B Mahadevan, is a professor of Operations Management at the institute. The book, Introduction to Indian Knowledge Systems: Concepts and Applications, targeted at students of engineering and those in higher education institutions, is a culmination of efforts of the authors to fill the gap for offering a required course on Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), recently mandated by AICTE.

The book seeks to introduce the epistemology and ontology of Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) to Engineering and Science students in a way they can relate to, appreciate and explore further, should there be a keen interest in the matter.

According to an IIM Bangalore statement, Dr Mahadevan’s research interests include researching the possibility of using ancient Indian wisdom to address contemporary concerns, spirituality in the work place, and management paradigms from Bhagavad Gita. In the traditional areas of management, the statement added, his research interests include design of service systems in customer co-creation of value and order allocation issues in electronic markets.

The authors have delicately balanced the ‘why’ or ‘how’ of IKS and the ‘what’ of IKS. Although the book has been primarily developed for use by Engineering institutions, its structure and the contents also address the requirement in other University systems (Liberal Arts, Medicine, Science and Management).

In his foreword, Professor Subhash Kak, the Indian-American computer scientist and historical revisionist, writes: “The book will also serve as an excellent foundation for those who wish to investigate how the Indian tradition of consciousness science can be harnessed for further scientific advance and the betterment of the world.”

Professor Mahadevan was the Founder-Vice Chancellor of Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth, a University for applied Sanskrit and Indian Wisdom during 2016 – 2018.

“Ironically, we do not have a textbook on this subject so far in the country and I am happy to contribute by way of authoring the first-of-its kind book along with Prof. V R Bhat of Chankya University and Prof. Nagendra Pavana of Chinmaya University,” said Professor Mahadevan.

Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE, says he hopes the book will motivate professionals and IKS researchers to deep dive into each chapter and write a textbook on each of the topics.

Described by Professor S Sadagopan, Founder Director, IIIT Bangalore, as “an idea whose time has come”, the book is divided into four parts: Part 1 has a formal and concise introduction to IKS. Part 2 provides certain foundational concepts applicable across all domains of Science and Engineering. Part 3 is on Science, Engineering & Technology in IKS and Part 4 is about Humanities and Social Sciences in IKS.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB)

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE, CISCE Class 10, 12 Exams LIVE: Term 2 Exam Analysis, Answer Key, Question Paper, Students Reaction
Live | CBSE, CISCE Class 10, 12 Exams LIVE: Term 2 Exam Analysis, Answer Key, Question Paper, Students Reaction
CBSE Class 12 Hindi Paper Analysis 2022:
CBSE Class 12 Hindi Paper Analysis 2022: "Easy, Scoring Paper"; Check Students, Teachers' Reactions
Delhi HC Seeks Centre, City Govt's Stand On Plea Seeking Uniform Education System
Delhi HC Seeks Centre, City Govt's Stand On Plea Seeking Uniform Education System
IIT Mandi Team Discovers Molecule For Type 1, Type 2 Diabetes Treatment
IIT Mandi Team Discovers Molecule For Type 1, Type 2 Diabetes Treatment
TANCET 2022 Admit Card Released; Direct Link, How To Download
TANCET 2022 Admit Card Released; Direct Link, How To Download
.......................... Advertisement ..........................