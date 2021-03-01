IIM Bangalore Placements: Students Receive 481 Offers Over Two Interview Days

IIM Bangalore Placements: Students Receive 481 Offers

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore students have received 481 placement offers over the first two interview days. All 435 students of the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) class of 2019-21, who appeared for interviews, were successfully placed, the institute said. Consulting and Product Management domains lead the placements.

Consulting companies made 165 offers. These include Accenture (45 offers), followed by Bain and Company with 24 offers.

Top recruiters among consulting companies include McKinsey and Company (18), the Boston Consulting Group (13), Kearney (9), PricewaterhouseCoopers (10), Tata Consultancy Services (6), Alvarez and Marsal (4), Arthur D. Little (4), IBM Consulting (4), Strategyand (4), and EY-Parthenon (2). Other recruiters included KPMG (8), Ernst and Young (5), Deloitte (3), Auctus Advisors (2), Infosys Consulting (2), Miebach Consulting (1), and Oliver Wyman (1).

Professor U Dinesh Kumar, Chairperson, Career Development Services, IIM Bangalore, said: “Our students have done remarkably well. They have been recruited by reputed companies despite COVID-19 disruptions.”

Recruiters in the information technology and IT product management domain, who made 78 offers, include Microsoft (12), Browserstack (6), Ola (6), Byju’s (5). A total of 55 offers made in the e-Commerce space by Amazon (34), Paytm (11), Flipkart (6), Myntra (3), and Cloudtail (1).

Harshit Verma, student placement representative, said: “Strategy Consulting and Product Management continue to be the most sought-after roles, followed by Finance.”

Finance domain made 67 offers. Among the banks, Goldman Sachs made the maximum of 22 offers, followed by Avendus Capital (5), Citibank (5), Blackstone (2), Deutsche Bank (2), and JP Morgan (1).

Students opting for sales and marketing roles received 50 offers. The recruiters include Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (5), Procter and Gamble (5), Samsung (4), ITC (4), Anheuser-Busch InBev (2), Asian Paints (2), Lenovo (2), Pidilite (2), HUL (2), Coca-Cola (1), Colgate Palmolive (1), Johnson and Johnson (1), L’Oreal (1), and Wipro Consumer Care (1).

Tapas Ranjan Pati, Manager, Career Development Services, IIM Bangalore, said: “Companies from overseas locations like Amsterdam, Dubai and Singapore made offers across Consulting, Finance, International Trading, and Business Strategy.”

Nine offers were made for operations roles – Genpact (5), WNS Global services (3), and Natwest Group (1).

The analytics sector rolled out 10 offers with American Express leading with 6 offers, followed by EXL (2) and Target Corporation (2).

Describing the work behind the virtual placements process, Dr Roopa Adyasha, Senior Manager, Career Development Services at IIM Bangalore, said: “The placements office and the student team put in commendable effort. We set up the required infrastructure and software platforms, and managed the entire operations through teamwork and collaboration.”