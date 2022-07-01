IIM Bangalore Launches Certificate Programme In Hospital Management

IIM Bangalore launches new certificate course

The Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore on Wednesday launched a new 12-month programme called the Professional Certificate in Hospital Management. The online-synchronous programme is a combination of massive open online courses (MOOCs) by IIM-B faculty, and live online sessions by industry experts and professionals, the institute said in a statement on Wednesday. It added that the programme, started on National Doctors' Day, aims to benefit healthcare professionals, mid-level managers, healthcare consultants, entrepreneurs and business leaders.

According to Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar, the new course will make the health delivery system holistic in both private and government hospitals. "This programme is like a dream come true for me," he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office. "From the time I became the Health Minister, there used to be one permanent agenda on each review meeting with the department – how to train our doctors in administration and management. This is because good or bad management will be the difference between life or death in the medical profession," he said.

The minister said he wanted officials at the administrative level such as District Health Officers, Medical College Deans, District Surgeons, State Programme Officers and Joint Directors to be trained in management as people will get better quality healthcare. Most hospital authorities, he said, are experts in their fields but they do not know the principles of management, which reduces the efficiency of functioning and not optimally utilising the resources.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)