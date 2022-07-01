  • Home
  • Education
  • IIM Bangalore Launches Certificate Programme In Hospital Management

IIM Bangalore Launches Certificate Programme In Hospital Management

The online-synchronous programme is a combination of massive open online courses (MOOCs) by IIM-B faculty, and live online sessions by industry experts and professionals, the institute said in a statement on Wednesday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 1, 2022 6:43 pm IST
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers View More
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

QS Global EMBA Rankings 2022: IIM Bangalore’s MBA For Working Professionals Bags Top Spot In India
IIM Bangalore Professor Co-Authors Book On Indian Knowledge Systems
IIM Bangalore To Host 47th Convocation On April 8
IIM Bangalore To Host Virtual Global Conference On Future Of Aviation And Aerospace 2022
Indian Institute Of Management Bangalore Sees 662 Offers For Its 513 Students Of 2020-22 Batch
IIM Bangalore Gets EQUIS Re-Accreditation For Another 5 Years
IIM Bangalore Launches Certificate Programme In Hospital Management
IIM Bangalore launches new certificate course
Bengaluru:

The Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore on Wednesday launched a new 12-month programme called the Professional Certificate in Hospital Management. The online-synchronous programme is a combination of massive open online courses (MOOCs) by IIM-B faculty, and live online sessions by industry experts and professionals, the institute said in a statement on Wednesday. It added that the programme, started on National Doctors' Day, aims to benefit healthcare professionals, mid-level managers, healthcare consultants, entrepreneurs and business leaders.

According to Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar, the new course will make the health delivery system holistic in both private and government hospitals. "This programme is like a dream come true for me," he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office. "From the time I became the Health Minister, there used to be one permanent agenda on each review meeting with the department – how to train our doctors in administration and management. This is because good or bad management will be the difference between life or death in the medical profession," he said.

The minister said he wanted officials at the administrative level such as District Health Officers, Medical College Deans, District Surgeons, State Programme Officers and Joint Directors to be trained in management as people will get better quality healthcare. Most hospital authorities, he said, are experts in their fields but they do not know the principles of management, which reduces the efficiency of functioning and not optimally utilising the resources.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
IIM Banglaore
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TS DOST Phase 1 Registration Begins; Application Process, Seat Allotment Details
TS DOST Phase 1 Registration Begins; Application Process, Seat Allotment Details
BITSAT 2022 Exam Starts Tomorrow; Check Paper Pattern, Instructions For Candidates
BITSAT 2022 Exam Starts Tomorrow; Check Paper Pattern, Instructions For Candidates
JEE Main 2022: NTA To Reopen Application Window For JEE Main July Session
JEE Main 2022: NTA To Reopen Application Window For JEE Main July Session
JNVST Class 6 Result 2022: Release Date And Time Update
JNVST Class 6 Result 2022: Release Date And Time Update
Live Webinar On 'How To Prepare For CUET 2022'; Registration Link, Other Details
Live Webinar On 'How To Prepare For CUET 2022'; Registration Link, Other Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................