IIM Bangalore To Host Entrepreneurship Festival On August 21-22

IIM Bangalore to host Eximius 2021 from tomorrow

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will host an entrepreneurship festival starting tomorrow, August 21. This entrepreneurship festival -- Eximius 2021, in its 14th edition, will be held by the students of the postgraduate programme in Management. The theme for this year;s entrepreneurship festival is ‘Reflect. Reboot. Rebound’. Entry to Eximius 2021 is open for all and will continue till August 21.

The event, as per an IIM Bangalore statement, aims at celebrating entrepreneurship and fostering entrepreneurial talent among the participants. Eximius 2021 will feature more than 20 competitions, 15+ speaker sessions, fireside chats and panel discussions, seven workshops, and product demonstrations by start-ups.

Talks will focus on strategy, start-up fundraising, IPO pitch, public policy, product management, business idea pitch and more. Some of the talks will focus on the learnings from the pandemic, innovation that has taken place over the past year and how sectors are rebounding, the IIM Bangalore statement added.

Eximius 2021 will also host its traditional competitions including Pitcher Perfect, Bzzwings, Young Entrepreneur Program and Start-up Junction.

While Pitcher Perfect is IIM Bangalore’s version of Shark Tank, Bzzwings is the B-plan competition. Young Entrepreneur Program of IIM Bangalore’s Eximius is the accelerator program for aspiring entrepreneurs and Start-up Junction is a platform that provides an opportunity for start-ups to showcase their offering to a diverse group of investors, entrepreneurs, and customers.

Eximius 2021 will hosts speakers including Professor Rajeev Gowda, Ex-MP, Rajya Sabha; Prashant Tandon, co-founder and CEO of 1MG; Ankit Gupta, CEO, Franchise and Frontier, OYO India; Satya Tripathi, Secretary-General, Global Alliance for a Sustainable Planet; Vikram Vaidyanathan, Managing Partner, Matrix Partners India and Tarun Sharma, CEO and Co-founder, mCaffeine.

Stand-up comedians Sridhar V and Zakir Khan will also act on August 21 and August 22, respectively.