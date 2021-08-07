IIM Bangalore Holds Annual International Business Summit

IIM Bangalore hosts Vista 2021

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, held its annual business summit on August 6-7. The summit, in its 21st edition, was attended by over 1,200 participants. The IIM Bangalore event, Vista, was inaugurated by Dr Kailasavadivoo Sivan, Chairman of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) along with Dr Rishikesha Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore.

“As 2021 marks the beginning of a new decade, Vista’s theme ‘Together Towards Tomorrow’ aims to tackle unprecedented challenges and explore the plethora of opportunities that lie ahead,” a statement from IIM Bangalore said earlier.

While delivering the inaugural address, Dr K Sivan shed light on the opening up of India’s space sector and exploring emerging opportunities in space. He broke down the steps on how ISRO achieved the recent accomplishments and has moved closer to commercialization of space operations.

Dr Sivan also credited the government’s policy of deregulation of the space sector which has stood out as a big structural reform. He delved deep on how Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in space are the necessary stepping stones to promote research and development and exploit it for better service delivery.

Professor Arvind Subramanian, Former Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India and a senior fellow at Brown University’s Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs also attended the event. Professor Subramanian elucidated his views on India’s trajectory in the new globalization and what future beholds for India in this decade.

The talk at the IIM Bangalore Vista was moderated by Professor Rupa Chanda, Former Economist at International Monetary Fund and Dean Programmes at IIM Bangalore.