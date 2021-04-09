IIM Bangalore To Hold Virtual Convocation Ceremony On April 16

  • Home
Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore will be holding its 46th convocation ceremony on April 16.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 9, 2021 12:44 pm IST

New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore will be holding its 46th convocation ceremony on April 16. The event will be held virtually due to COVID-19 pandemic. The outgoing MBA students will be awarded degrees and certificates in the virtual mode itself. All teachers and students will join the event in online mode.

Chief Guest of the event will be Dr Arvind Krishna, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, IBM who will also be delivering the convocation address.

The outgoing students of PhD, PG programmes including Public Policy and Management (PGPPM), Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM), Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP), Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) will be participating in the event.

IIM Bangalore students had received 481 job offers over the first two interview days of this year's placement session. Some of the top recruiters were McKinsey and Company, the Boston Consulting Group, Kearney, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Tata Consultancy Services, Alvarez and Marsal, Arthur D. Little, IBM Consulting, Strategyand, and EY-Parthenon. Other recruiters included KPMG, Ernst and Young, Deloitte, Auctus Advisors, Infosys Consulting, Miebach Consulting and Oliver Wyman.

The Institute had earlier virtually inaugurated the new batch of one-year full-time Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP). A total of 75 students have been enrolled into the course.

