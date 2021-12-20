IIM Bangalore Gets EQUIS Re-Accreditation For Another 5 Years

  • Home
EQUIS is the leading international system of quality assessment, improvement and accreditation of higher education institutions in management and business administration.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 20, 2021 3:34 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, has received EQUIS re-accreditation for a period of five years. EQUIS is the leading international system of quality assessment, improvement and accreditation of higher education institutions in management and business administration.

Saying that the EQUIS re-accreditation would help in setting a quality agenda for future, the IIM Bangalore Director Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan said: “EQUIS accreditation is about excellence and continuous quality improvement linked to the strategy, vision and leadership. It certainly helps us set a quality agenda for the future.”

This is the second time that IIM Bangalore has received accreditation for five years, the longest period that EQUIS offers, an IIM Bangalore statement said.

Graduates who study at an EQUIS accredited schools, the IIM Bangalore statement added, can be assured that they will receive international recognition for their qualification, which is extremely important in today’s global environment.

Impressed by IIM Bangalore’s achievements, the accreditation team noted the excellent profile of the institute’s students, its strong doctoral programme and high-quality management programmes which are very well ranked internationally.

The team also noted that the institute has a strong commitment to digital learning and MOOCs, strong executive education programmes and and its strong achievements in research and publications in top international journals.

The EQUIS team was also impressed by the institute’s diversity policy towards underprivileged students in India and students with disabilities.

