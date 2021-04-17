IIM Bangalore Confers Degrees To 624 Students At Its 46th Convocation

IIM Bangalore hosted its 46th convocation on April 16

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore hosted its 46th convocation on Friday, April 16, 2021, in a virtual mode. A total of 624 students from various programmes graduated this year. IIM Bangalore had also announced the names of the recipients of the IIMB Distinguished Alumni Awards for 2021. The awardees are Revathy Ashok, pass out of Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) 1980 batch, Co-founder, Strategy Garage; J Laxman Rao, PGP 1982 batch, Chairman and Managing Director, Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd. and Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd., and Sameer Nair, PGP 1996 batch, Co-founder, Gram Oorja.

Out of the total 624 students who graduated, 22 are from PhD programme, 435 from Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), 72 from Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP), 71 from Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM), and 24 from Post Graduate Programme in Public Policy & Management (PGPPM).

The institution also awarded gold medals to rank holders and for ‘Best All Round Performance’, ‘Best Academic Performance’.

In the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) 2019-2021, Piyush Kabra received the gold medal for the first rank, Karan Kumar Agarwal for second rank and Samir Kaushik Shah for Best All Round Performance.

In the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) 2020-2021, Sumit More won the gold medal for first rank and Abhinav Goswami for Best All Round Performance.

In the Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) 2019-2021, the gold medal for the first rank went to Venkata Naga Swaroop Muvvala and Jagadish Revanna, while Gurunathan Subramanyan received it for Best All Round Performance.

In the Post Graduate Programme in Public Policy and Management (PGPPM) 2020-21, Akta Jain B won the gold medal for Best Academic Performance.

Chairperson of the IIMB Board of Directors Dr Devi Shetty, IIMB Director Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, Dean Programmes Professor Abhoy Ojha, Dean Faculty Professor Chetan Subramanian, Dean Administration Professor Rajendra K Bandi, Dean Alumni Relations and Development Professor K Kumar, Chairpersons of all the programmes and faculty members were present on the occasion.