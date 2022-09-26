  • Home
  • Education
  • IIM Bangalore To Close CAT 2022 Application Correction Window Today At Iimcat.ac.in

IIM Bangalore To Close CAT 2022 Application Correction Window Today At Iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2022: According to IIM Bangalore, "the CAT application correction window will be live till September 26, 5 PM." The candidates can edit particulars such as photograph, signature and test city preferences

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 26, 2022 9:31 am IST

RELATED NEWS

IIM CAT 2022 Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow
IIM CAT 2022 Application Correction Window Opens; Steps To Edit Application Form
IIM CAT 2022 Registration Ends Today; Steps To Fill Application Form
CAT 2022 Application Deadline Tomorrow; Direct Link For Registration Here
IIM CAT 2022 Registration Ends Soon; Top Colleges in India Accepting CAT Score
IIM CAT 2022 Registration Ends On September 21; Details Here
IIM Bangalore To Close CAT 2022 Application Correction Window Today At Iimcat.ac.in
CAT 2022 application correction window will be opened till 5 pm today
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CAT 2022: The Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) application correction window will be closed today, September 26. The candidates can make changes on the official website- iimcat.ac.in till 5 pm today, they can edit particulars such as photograph, signature and test city preferences. ALSO READ | Top Colleges in India Accepting CAT Score

Latest: Download free CAT previous years questions and sample papers, Click here

Also See: India's Top Private B-Schools by NIRF. Explore Now

Don't Miss: CAT 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers, Grab it Free!

Recommended: 100 Quant Facts Every CAT Aspirant Must Know, Check Now

According to IIM Bangalore, "the CAT application correction window will be live till September 26, 5 PM." The CAT 2022 correction window is a one-time facility, the candidates can edit particulars filled in the application form.

CAT 2022: Steps To Edit Application Form

  1. Visit CAT 2022 official website- iimcat.ac.in
  2. Click on CAT 2022 application correction window link
  3. Edit the particulars on the application form, and save changes
  4. Submit the CAT 2022 application form
  5. Download, and take a print out for future purposes.

CAT 2022 will be held on November 27 for admission to postgraduate business programmes. Through CAT 2022 score, candidates can take admission at IIMs, other top management institutes in the country.

Click here for more Education News
Common Admission Test Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET PG 2022 Result Live: NTA To Release CUET PG Scorecard At Cuet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link, Websites
Live | CUET PG 2022 Result Live: NTA To Release CUET PG Scorecard At Cuet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link, Websites
NTA To Announce CUET PG 2022 Result Today
NTA To Announce CUET PG 2022 Result Today
CUET PG Result 2022: List Of Central Universities To Pursue Admissions
CUET PG Result 2022: List Of Central Universities To Pursue Admissions
CUET PG Result 2022: UGC Asks Universities To Make Necessary Preparations For Admissions
CUET PG Result 2022: UGC Asks Universities To Make Necessary Preparations For Admissions
JEECUP Counselling 2022: Round 4 Registration Begins; Details Here
JEECUP Counselling 2022: Round 4 Registration Begins; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................