IIM Bangalore To Close CAT 2022 Application Correction Window Today At Iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2022: The Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) application correction window will be closed today, September 26. The candidates can make changes on the official website- iimcat.ac.in till 5 pm today, they can edit particulars such as photograph, signature and test city preferences. ALSO READ | Top Colleges in India Accepting CAT Score

According to IIM Bangalore, "the CAT application correction window will be live till September 26, 5 PM." The CAT 2022 correction window is a one-time facility, the candidates can edit particulars filled in the application form.

CAT 2022: Steps To Edit Application Form

Visit CAT 2022 official website- iimcat.ac.in Click on CAT 2022 application correction window link Edit the particulars on the application form, and save changes Submit the CAT 2022 application form Download, and take a print out for future purposes.

CAT 2022 will be held on November 27 for admission to postgraduate business programmes. Through CAT 2022 score, candidates can take admission at IIMs, other top management institutes in the country.