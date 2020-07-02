IIM Bangalore has made it to top 50 in QS World University Ranking for Executive MBA

IIM Bangalore has made its place in the top 50 management institutes in the world for Executive MBA program. The institute is placed at 36th rank. It has also been placed in top ten, at 9th rank, among institutes in the Asia pacific region.

Apart from IIM Bangalore, two other Indian institutes have made it to the list. IIM Kozhikode and Indian School of Business have both been placed in the 15+ rank criteria in the Asia Pacific region.

In the global ranking, while Indian School of Business has been ranked at 81st place, IIM Kozhikode has failed to make it to top 100 and has been placed beyond 100th rank.

This year, QS did a most extensive overview of executive MBA with total 161 programs ranked in total.

QS says that IIM Bangalore received 'an especially high score for thought leadership'.

"IIMB's EMBA is scheduled on weekends, allowing professional to pursue executive studies without having to take a break from their careers."

Globally, the Wharton School in United States has emerged as the best b-school for an executive MBA. At second place is IESE Business School in Spain. The third rank, globally, has gone to HEC Paris. MIT Sloan in US and London Business School round up the top five.

In Asia Pacific region, The University of Chicago Booth School of Business (London, Hong Kong) has ranked first for the third year in a row. At second place is INSEAD (Abu Dhabi, Singapore). At third rank is NUS Business School, Singapore followed by The Chinese University of Hong Kong, and Nanyang Business School (Singapore) at fourth and fifth ranks respectively.

As for ranking methodology, the QS Employer Survey and Academic Survey account for 30 per cent and 35 per cent of the ranking weight. Rest of the criteria includes Executive Profile of the institute, career outcomes, and Diversity.



